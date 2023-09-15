Mortal Kombat 1 players have already found ‘one-shot’ combos

Mortal Kombat 1 hasn’t been in the wild for too long yet, but players who booted up the game and immediately hit the lab have discovered that there’s some real one-shot potential in the game.

Fighting games have seen a resurgence in recent years – one that doesn’t show any sign of stopping. With glowing reviews (including our own) and an extremely positive response from the community, Mortal Kombat 1 is only supporting this trend and the so-called “Golden Age” of fighting games.

Article continues after ad

However, as is true with any fighting game, players will do their best to break it. The idea of coming up with a full one-shot combo is incredibly infamous when it comes to fighting games, and Mortal Kombat 1 players have already been testing the boundaries of what’s possible.

Article continues after ad

While a true ‘one-shot’ combo is impossible in a match against a real player due to players’ ability to break combos by expending meter, one MK1 player already has a 100-0 combo figured out.

Article continues after ad

Mortal Kombat 1 player discovers ‘one-shot’ combo with Raiden

With Mortal Kombat 1 having just released, it isn’t yet clear what the meta will be and which fighters will end up being the game’s strongest.

However, after less than 24 hours of the title being available for early access, a player has discovered a method of wrapping an opponent into what resembles a one-shot combo. While a true 100-0 isn’t possible in Mortal Kombat 1 if your opponent understands the game’s mechanics, something that comes close to one-shotting has already been discovered.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

MFSlayer hit the lab and discovered that, by using Stryker as a Kameo with Raiden, you can lock people into a string where only quick thinking and a bit of luck will allow you to escape an oppressive combo loop.

By stringing a long enough combo together with Raiden, MFSlayer has discovered a way to keep his opponent juggled long enough to have Stryker’s Kameo come off cooldown before the opponent can hit the ground.

Article continues after ad

In Mortal Kombat 1, being on the ground gives players room to breathe and think out their next move. However, being forced back to standing so quickly forces players to guess whether or not Raiden’s going to go for an overhead or a low and try to block accordingly.

Article continues after ad

For anyone who’s inexperienced at blocking or has a few incorrect guesses when it comes to blocking, you’re essentially locked into a combo without room to breathe. And, due to the crux of this combo being Stryker’s Kameo, locking players into combos like these could be possible on many other characters.