Mortal Kombat 1 players blown away by “clever” story spoiler fatality

Mortal Kombat 1’s fatalities are eye-catching just like every other title in the series, but one of Geras’ fatalities that subtly spoils the story has caught players off guard as a small easter egg for those who went through the narrative.

One of the most surprising parts of Mortal Kombat 1 is just how good the story mode is. NetherRealm studios didn’t exactly re-invent the wheel with the narrative, but it struck a great balance of harkening back to iconic moments in the series while creating new ones.

Article continues after ad

However, it’s rare that fatalities are story-relevant. Killing off a character is a tall order when it comes to a core narrative, and standard versus matches are far from canon. Finding a way to incorporate the narrative into Mortal Kombat’s most iconic mechanic is a challenge.

Article continues after ad

But NetherRealm found a way with one of Geras’ fatalities. Story spoilers ahead.

Mortal Kombat 1 has one of the first story relevant fatalities

When Mortal Kombat 1 was announced, people weren’t too sure whether or not the game was a reboot. After getting to around the halfway mark in the story, it becomes clear that the answer is… sort of yes, sort of no.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

With Liu Kang having rebuilt the universe in his image and then bestowing the title of Time Keeper on Geras, he returned to his role as Earthrealm’s protector. While this handoff is revealed not to be that clear-cut later on in the story, Geras spends much of the story as the one who controls the timeline.

Article continues after ad

Through the multiverse-spanning adventure that is Mortal Kombat 1, it’s revealed that many different realities exist, countless multiverses that all have different versions of the main characters. Geras’ fatality is a subtle enough nod to that aspect of the story to get it if you’ve played it without completely spoiling for those who haven’t.

Article continues after ad

The fatality shows Geras putting his opponent in a loop where they die over and over again by his hand, doing a multiversal relay race with their detached head. Not only is it brutal, but it’s incredibly story-relevant and on brand for the character. Users on reddit raved about how “clever” this fatality is.

Article continues after ad

“This is the first ‘spoiler’ fatality that I’ve seen so far and… Holy shit. That is honestly so fucking cool.” said one redditor. Another user claimed that it might be one of the most creative fatalities in the series. “This might be the most creative fatality they’ve ever done.”