Islam Makhachev next fight: UFC champion’s coach targets Dustin Poirier

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will be keeping a keen eye on this weekend’s UFC 300 card as he prepares to nail down an opponent for the next defense of his world title.

The Dagestani fighter will be looking to make the third defense of the title he won against Charles Oliveira back in 2022, after two wins over Alexander Volkanovski last year.

Makhachev has no shortage of contenders and is in training ahead of making a title defense later this year. Fans are wondering what’s next for the Russian star and his coach may well have an answer.

Who is Islam Makhachev fighting next?

In an interview on the eve of UFC 300, Makhachev’s coach Javier Mendez, who was also the coach of former UFC great Khabib Nurmagomedov, has revealed Dustin Poirier is the current front runner for his next title defense.

“Nothing has been signed, Dustin Poirier is only a rumor at this stage. I can tell you Islam has been training for a fight, but we do not have a fight yet,” Mendez told King Casino Bonus.

“I do know Islam will be fighting soon because I’m going to Dagestan soon to train him. We are getting ready for a fight, we just don’t have confirmation yet who or when yet, he’ll be back in either June or July.

“We can say that Dustin is in the hat, we can also say the other top guys are in the hat, but let’s see what happens at 300 and who the UFC offers the fight to.

“It may be Dustin, Justin, Oliveira, or Tsarukyan, it could even be Holloway, it will be one of those five. But I kind of like the Dustin one, Dustin was talking about Islam and Islam responded, so I like the banter, the back and forth, there’s already history there, so I like the storyline with Dustin.

Could any UFC 300 contenders emerge as a possible Makhachev opponent?

There are two huge lightweight clashes on the UFC 300 bill this weekend, as Justin Gaethje fights Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira fights Arman Tsarukyan.

The winners of both of those fights could also be in line for a title shot at Makhachev, according to Mendez, and he has given his thoughts on how he sees them going.

“This fight depends on whether Justin wants to give the crowd what they want, which is to stand there and have a fight with Max.

“He may want to do that, but if he’s smart he’ll wear him down and take him out because Holloway could clip him, it’s a dangerous fight.

“But Justin takes him down and works him down, lets him up, then wears him down again, that’s what I would do.”

On Oliveira vs Tsarukyan, Mendez added: “I’m most looking forward to Tsarukyan and Oliveira, it’s highly competitive.

“I love Charles’s style, and his attitude. He’s a great champion and I love what he says and what he does, he lets nothing bother him.

“He’s great for the sport. He’s fought everybody and almost beat everybody, this guy is the real deal. I want him to win, I don’t know if he will. Tsarukyan is no joke.”

What is Islam Makhachev’s MMA record?

Makhachev’s MMA record stands at 25 wins and one defeat.

The only blemish on his record came way back in 2015 when he was knocked out by Brazilian veteran Adriano Martins.