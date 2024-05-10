Islam Makhachev must break strange Paulo Costa curse at UFC 302

UFC 302 features a highly anticipated championship bout between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier. But a strange Paulo Costa curse could haunt Makhachev.

The UFC returns to Newark, New Jersey on June 1, with an exciting fight card for fans. It features one current champion, a slew of title contenders, and multiple future MMA superstars throughout.

Makhachev, the reigning UFC lightweight champion, is set to battle Poirier in the main event as the former interim champion takes his third crack at winning undisputed gold in the octagon.

However, Paulo Costa, who will fight Sean Strickland in the UFC 302 co-main event, may have a say in the night’s final matchup.

Article continues after ad

In a recent social media post, one X user highlighted an alarming statistic regarding Costa fight cards. Every time the Brazilian shares a card with a champion, that champion goes on to lose their fight.

Other than every single champion losing, all of those events have one thing in common: Paulo Costa’s inclusion on the fight card.

Article continues after ad

Now, with Makhachev vs Poirier as the lone title fight at UFC 302, the trend could very well continue on June 1.

Poirier is fresh off a dominant knockout victory at UFC 299 against Frenchman Benoit Saint Denis and believes Makhachev is “underestimating” him.

The number one contender has promised to throw everything at the champ, as he said: “I’m going to put my hands on this guy. This guy is my last shot. Let’s go.”

Article continues after ad

Makhachev remains confident, although it will be over eight months since the last time he fought in the octagon. Still, the lightweight champion knows precisely what he wants to do against Poirier.

“He will try to get me in a guillotine [choke]. I will defend the guillotine,” Makhachev claimed. “I will give him a couple of punches. He will give his back, then I will finish.”