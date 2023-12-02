YouTuber recreates Oppenheimer’s “epic” ending in Minecraft

A YouTuber has put in the time and effort to recreate Oppenheimer’s “epic” ending by skillfully animating it in Minecraft.

Christopher Nolan’s prowess in directing theatrical masterpieces is well known, with his latest biographical thriller Oppenheimer being no exception.

The film earned over $890 million, making it Nolan’s third biggest movie — after The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises — and the second most successful R-rated movie of all time.

Now, one YouTuber is continuing Oppenheimer’s legacy, recreating the film’s “epic” ending by skillfully animating it on Minecraft. Spoilers ahead for anyone who hasn’t watched Oppenheimer yet.

YouTuber ‘Boranium Art’ is no stranger to making “Minecraft versions of anything”… and Oppenheimer is the latest film to make its Minecraft debut.

Animating the film’s end, the creative recreation depicts J. Robert Oppenheimer and Albert Eintstein‘s final conversation before slowly zooming into Oppenheimer’s face between cuts of the Minecraft world blown into oblivion. But of course, this world is a cube.

This isn’t the first time Boranium Art has used Minecraft to recreate scenes from Nolan’s latest film, having previously remade the entire trailer.

Viewers were amazed by the high quality and attention to detail in Boranium Art’s recreation, with one commenter even stating they would “Pay for a full movie”.

“The quality of the animation and all of your other animations is something that you don’t see that much these days,” another commenter noted. A third said, “Honestly, seeing the cube earth getting incinerated is strangely terrifying.”

