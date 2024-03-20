MTG Fallout Survivors deck is 20% off in Big Spring Deal

Scrappy Survivors is one of the most engaging MTG Fallout decks thanks to its focus on NPC companions and the series’ survival elements.

Scrappy Survivors collects many of Fallout’s memorable NPCs and companions from throughout the franchise. Headed up by Fallout 4’s canine companion Dogmeat, this deck is all about scavenging and collecting the best equipment and resources, gearing up to take on whatever your opponents decide to bring to the table.

The Universes Beyond: Fallout Scrappy Survivors Commander deck is currently a whole 20% off in Amazon’s Big Spring Deal. Taking advantage of this price drop so soon after release is a must for Fallout fans and MTG players looking to expand their Commander collection in a unique new direction.

WOTC/Bethesda

Scrappy Survivor’s Commander is Dogmeat, Ever Loyal. This is a great, mana-cheap Commander that is central to the deck’s engine, sifting through scrap by pitching your own cards into the grave and returning an Aura or Equipment of your choice to your hand.

Dogmeat also generates value for the deck by creating Junk tokens. These tokens allow you to ‘impulse draw’ by exiling a card from the top of your deck that can be played that turn, effectively increasing your hand size for a short burst of time.

The deck’s alt Commander is Preston Garvey, Minuteman. As with many alt Commanders in the Universes Beyond: Fallout MTG set, Preston does not supplement Dogmeat’s playstyle so much as he offers a wholly different way to build and play this deck. Preston can be used to great effect, enchanting your land to provide more varied mana and untapping your permanents when he attacks, allowing you to accrue a whole lot of value and overpower any other players in the game.

