MTG Fallout Secret Lairs sell out right away: only one still stocked

MTG’s Fallout crossover has been a big success, and there are still a limited number of Fallout Secret Lairs in stock after most sold out immediately.

MTG’s 2024 Equinox Superdrop has brought many intriguing new Secret Lairs, from artist showcases to dioramas, but the real prize for many has been the additional Fallout cards. Universes Beyond: Fallout has been a big hit with players, and the prospect of more cards in this theme has led to many jumping at the chance to order the Fallout Secret Lair right away.

As has been the case with several MTG Secret Lairs of late, the majority of the MTG Fallout Secret Lairs have been snapped up by players as soon as orders went live. As a result, there is only one MTG Fallout Secret Lair product from the Equinox Superdrop that is still available for purchase.

Article continues after ad

Secret Lair x Fallout: Vault Boy Foil Edition collects several highly-valuable Artifacts, including Winter Orb and Sphere of Resistance, giving them a Vault Boy-style makeover. Intriguingly, the cards in this Secret Lair are surprisingly controversial, being stax pieces that make it harder for opponents to play the game, regularly winding up on the list of the saltiest cards in MTG’s history.

Article continues after ad

Thanks to Wizards switching Secret Lairs from the original print to demand model to limited-run, many recent Secret Lair releases have sold out in a remarkably short time. While this model change should help to cut down on the wait before ordering and receiving Secret Lair products, in practice it has led to many fans missing out on hotly-anticipated MTG products.

Article continues after ad

This Secret Lair Variant is currently out of stock in the US Secret Lair store, but it is still available for purchase in the UK store. For MTG Fallout fans, this could be the last chance to get ahold of this Secret Lair, so take a look while some stock is still available.