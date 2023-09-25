Madden 24 players shocked by return of fan favorite QB in Ultimate Team

EA announced a new Madden 24 Ultimate Team campaign centered around former Colts QB Andrew Luck, who hasn’t appeared in EA’s football sim franchise in four years.

Following the Thursday night football game on September 21 between the New York Giants and San Fransico 49ers, Andrew Luck made a rare public appearance on the post-game show. In 2019, at just 29 years old, the former star quarterback walked away at the peak of his power.

After signing a five-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts worth over $122 million and racking up a few serious injuries, Luck stepped away after a remarkable seven-year career. Since retiring, the four-time Pro Bowler tends to keep a low profile, but he provided fans a long-awaited update on how he’s doing.

And in typical Andrew Luck fashion, the NFL legend reminded fans of the goofy personality that originally made him a fan favorite. Madden 24 made sure to capitalize on the viral hit with a new campaign.

Andrew Luck makes long-awaited return in Madden 24

During the Thursday Night Football TV broadcast, Andrew Luck appeared in a full soldier uniform as a nod to his former X parody account, Capt. Andrew Luck. The account went viral by writing parody letters after each one of Luck’s games with a recap of the “days battle.”

Thursday Night Football host Clarissa Thompson asked Luck how he has been, and he responded: “The war is over. We are in the greener pastures of California, and life’s quite good.”

Each one of Capt. Andrew Luck’s letters home started with “dearest mother,” and Madden decided to join in on the fun.

On September 25, EA announced: “Dearest mother — A new campaign is on the horizon. The Madden community continues to yearn for my arrival. On the 25th of September, I shall again return to the magical, moving picture box to provide the utmost strength to their units.”

As of writing, Andrew Luck’s LTD card is live in Madden 24. LTDs are Limited Time cards that are only available for 48-72 hours. So make sure to try and get your hands on the former Colts QB before it’s too late.

