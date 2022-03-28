Lost Ark Hidden Story Travel Guide: ‘What Makes a Hero’ to ‘Tododo Song’

Lost Ark‘s Arkesia may finally be open to the West, but some of its most highly sought-after treasures, the Hidden Stories, lie shrouded in mystery. In our Lost Ark Travel Guide, we break down how to find some of the game’s most Adventurer’s Tome requirements.

Amid the spectacular shores of Lost Ark‘s Arkesia lie a whole plethora of secrets just waiting to be uncovered. When you’re done tearing the hordes asunder, you may be looking to check all of the boxes in your Adventurer’s Tome; your trusty journal that accompanies you through thick and thin.

While taking down creatures like the Chaotic Chuo allows you to fill some of the blanks in your little book of secrets, the Hidden Stories make up a huge chunk of each different region’s individual chapters.

The thing is, though, they’re hidden (obviously) – so just how do you find them? We’ve broken down the locations of several of the game‘s most sought-after Hidden Stories to help you out in our Lost Ark Travel guide.

Lost Ark Annika Hidden Story: Sir Druden’s Past

Nestled amid rolling emerald hills and stunning forested vistas, Annika’s most prized Hidden Story tells the timeless tale of Sir Druden’s Past.

From the quaint village of Delphi Township, head to Prisma Valley via Triport (0:39 in our travel guide). From here, follow the road to the left until you reach a once-proud villa now overgrown with foliage. Amid the rubble and plant life, you’ll find a collection of old papers, which delve deep into the story of this famous warrior.

Rethramis Hidden Story: The Cursed Gravekeeper

With the religious hub of Prideholme standing high above the scourge-ridden lands of Rethramis, you’ll need to be prepared to venture into the wilds in order to find The Cursed Gravekeeper Hidden Story.

Travel to Rathramis Cathedral, a sanctuary that has fallen into chaos. From the Triport (1:22 in the video above), take the left-hand exit down the stairs, then head right to find the Cathedral’s graveyard. Keep to the right-hand boundary to find the story of the Cursed Gravekeeper, also known as Rudric, the area’s World Boss. But beware, when the dead walk the earth the living fill their coffins!

Lost Ark Yudia Hidden Story: Tododo Song locations

Characterized by its dazzling Solar Salt plains that reflect the light of the searing sun, Yudia is home to traditionalist nomads who place heavy value on community and heritage. To keep the past alive, you’ll be able to uncover four different parts of the Tododo Song, a popular chant among the region’s youth.

Your first stop will be the Nomad Camp at Ozhorn Hill (2:04 in our guide), where hugging the zone’s right-hand boundary will allow you to collect three out of four pages. From here, you’ll find a large valley to the southwest. Head down there to find the final piece of this playful puzzle. This entire mission is timed, though, so mount up!

Lost Ark Luterra Hidden Story: What Makes a Hero

Another Hidden Story split over multiple different locations, Luterra’s What Makes a Hero is befitting of a realm literally named after one of Arkesia’s most storied warriors.

In the tranquil township of Lakebar Village you’ll find the first part of this age-old tale next to the hamlet’s General Merchant (2:17 in our video). From here, whisk yourself away to the Medrick Monastery, where the next page is on the right-hand side of the Triport. Gray Hammer Mine is next on your list, where if you hang a right from the waypoint you’ll find the tiny village which is home to the third part of the story.

The final installment in this tale of valor can be found west of the last Triport in the Battlebound Hills. Denoted by a huge crescent moon-shaped rock, you can’t miss the resting place of this elusive final chapter.

Arthetine Hidden Story: Welcome to Arthetine

Perfect for first-time adventurers looking to dive into the history of the Cykin’s wild technological world. the Welcome to Arthetine Hidden Story is a must for avid adventurers.

From the wildly wonderful Dr. Bergstrom’s Lab in Totrich, head north (3:36 in our travel guide) until you reach the four-way intersection. Jutting off to the northwest is a rowdy tavern entitled ‘The Thirsty Sprocket,’ where your prize lies just up the stairs to your right.

Feiton Hidden Story: Delain Research Report

A realm shrouded in smog and toxic fumes, Feiton is the home of the demonic Assassins, the Delains. Lurking in the shadows ready to pounce, this mysterious civilization has kept extensive records on its origins; as well as details about who’s next on their hit list.

Head to the Nameless Valley, with the Eastern Triport being your destination of choice. Rotate left (4:21 for those who prefer a visual aid), or counterclockwise, into every little nook and cranny to uncover all four parts of this Hidden Story; but once again we urge you to be quick about it lest they melt back into the shadows.

Shushire Hidden Story: Foul Mouthed Baker

Encased in sheets of glistening ice and battered by blizzards, Shushire may not be Arkesia’s most hospitable region, but its wintery glory makes it a must-see. Nestled amid the snow is the Foul Mouthed Baker Hidden Story, a tale of tiny kittens and a lot of stolen bread.

From the Rigens Village Waypoint, head straight past the Plaza and look left (5:01 in our guide). You’ll see a tiny cat bowl on your left, which has been the site of a whole lot of mischief.

So that’s it for our favorite Hidden Stories in Lost Ark, and where to find them.

Has our travel guide inspired you to dive into the world of Arkesia? Be sure to keep your eyes on our dedicated news page for all of the latest updates.