Can Suning KO Top Esports? LoL Worlds 2020 Review ft. Amazing & Munchables - Dexerto

LoL Worlds 2020

Can Suning KO Top Esports? LoL Worlds 2020 Review ft. Amazing & Munchables

Published: 22/Oct/2020 19:39

by Lauren Bergin

The quarterfinals of the Worlds 2020 group stage certainly saw a lot of action and even more upsets.

While this Worlds has been one of the most competitive in LoL history, no one quite expected the result of the Fnatic vs. Top Esports matchup. With Munchables expressing shock at Fnatic’s level of play, as well as Amazing admitting that after the first few games he believed that Fnatic could 3 – 0 China’s champions.

The Fantic defeat, however, means that Top Esports will move on to take on fellow LPL representatives Suning in the semi-finals, a team with whom they are very familiar. Both Munchables and Amazing deem Suning to be the underdogs, but acknowledge that their adaptability can’t be ignored.

Moving on to discuss the upcoming G2 vs. Damwon series, Amazing praises the confidence of Martin ‘Wunder’ Hansen and Luka ‘Perkz’ Perković that they can and will beat the Korean juggernauts. With G2 forever improving and Rasmus ‘Caps’ Winther striking fear into the hearts of Damwon fans, this matchup is one for the history books. Let’s see how G2 draft.

With the odds stacked against G2 and Suning, we’ll just have to see what insanity unfolds this weekend.

League of Legends

How to Watch League of Legends Wild Rift Verizon 5G Invitational

Published: 22/Oct/2020 12:05 Updated: 22/Oct/2020 12:06

by Daniel Cleary
Jinx character in LoL wild rift
Riot Games

Twitch Rivals Wild Rift

Riot Games has announced they will be hosting an invitational event to showcase their upcoming mobile title, League of Legends Wild Rift, with many of the biggest personalities taking part. Here’s what you’ll need to watch.

With the release of Wild Rift’s beta now going live in select regions, such as Indonesia, Japan, and other Asian countries, many MOBA fans, particularly in the West, have been waiting to experience LoL’s mobile version.

While the servers for Europe and North America aren’t expected to be added until late 2020 or early 2021, Riot have decided to host an event featuring some of the biggest League of Legends stars and more, to give fans another look at Wild Rift’s gameplay.

Wild rift gameplay
Riot Games
The Wild Rift invitational will feature a showmatch on the new mobile game.

When does the LoL Wild Rift Invitational start?

Just days after Wild Rift was featured in Apple’s latest showcase event, Riot announced that the Verizon 5G invitational event was scheduled for Thursday, October 22.

Viewers will be able to tune into the event and catch all of the action at 6:30PM PT/ 9:30PM ET / 2:30AM BST / 3:30AM CEST.

How to watch League’s Wild Rift Invitational

The Wild Rift Verizon 5G Invitational will be featured on the official Twitch Rivals’ channel, which we have embedded below.

A stream of the Wild Rift showcase event will also be available on Twitter for mobile fans to tune into, letting you choose how you want to watch.

Popular gaming presenter Geoff Keighley has confirmed that he will also be commentating on the action with a co-stream planned for the upcoming event.

Official Twitch Rivals stream

Who will be playing in the Wild Rift Invitational?

There will be a total of 10 players participating in the Wild Rift invitational. With professional League of Legends players and different influencers ready to be split into two teams, before competing against one another on stage.

Stars like Meteos, Zedd, Rick Fox, and more have all been confirmed for the Wild Rift Invitational, which will be played on iPhone 12 Pro devices.

You can find the full list of participants below.

All Wild Rift Invitational players

  • Will ‘Meteos’ Hartman
  • Nate Hill
  • Gabriella ‘LeTigress’ Devia-Allen
  • Rick Fox
  • Zac ‘Aphromoo’ Black
  • Emmalee ‘EMUHLEET’ Garrido
  • Cesaro
  • Zedd
  • Joe Manganiello
  • Chrissy Costanza