LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster price smashed at Amazon

Amazon is continuing to offer great savings on LEGO, with the latest discounted kit coming in the shape of the LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster. Here’s what you can expect.

Featured as one of the best LEGO Marvel sets for adults, the LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster is an impressive piece of kit, not only because of its brick count and sheer size but also its authentic detailing. As a result, the brick-built version of Iron Man’s Hulkbuster MK44 modular suit of armor recreates the original to a T.

Amazon has now smashed the price of this LEGO Marvel kit. Here’s what you can expect.

Amazon smashes price of LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster by 25%

LEGO

Comprising 4049 pieces, the completed model stands 20.5 inches tall, 18.5 inches wide, and nine-and-a-half inches deep. As such, this LEGO-reimagined Hulkbuster, the largest LEGO mech set yet, will look spectacular on display. However, there is more to this set that makes it an eye-catching centerpiece.

Once each brick of this LEGO Marvel set has been clicked together, you will marvel at its intricate design elements. Finished in signature dark red and featuring gold-colored contrast accents for the plates, the LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster is equipped with an opening cockpit and a trio of light-up arc reactors.

The latter is sited on the build’s chest and in each hand. Light bricks are included, allowing you to light up the arc reactors. In addition, the LEGO replica’s knees are fitted with glow-in-the-dark elements.

LEGO

The LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster set ships with a minifigure of Tony Stark, suited up in his MK43 suit. A tool accessory, as is a plaque with information on the Hulkbuster MK44, is also present.

This set was designed for Marvel fans aged 18 and up. However, young Marvel fans can join in the fun with their own Hulkbuster LEGO replica, which comes in the shape of the LEGO Marvel The Hulkbuster: The Battle of Wakanda.

