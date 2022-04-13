The Jungle: G2 couldn’t lose, Rogue were scared! | LoL Esports Review

The Jungle’s team of Daniel ‘dGon’ Gonzales, Christopher ‘MonteCristo’ Mykles and Christian ‘IWDominate’ Rivera reviewed G2’s impressive LEC Spring title run while looking at how the LCS playoffs have been developing.

Rogue seemed to stumble during its playoff series both in and out of the Rift. G2, on the other hand, capped off its 12-0 lower-bracket run with a masterclass performance in every position.

Meanwhile, the trio broke down the best and the worst out of the LCS matchups that eventually saw Cloud9 and Evil Geniuses move on to the next round.

