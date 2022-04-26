The Jungle: “Evil Geniuses Did Not Win Because of NA Talent” | LoL Esports Review

The Jungle’s cast of dGon, MonteCristo, and IWDominate dive into all of the hot topics from the world of LoL esports including Evil Geniuses’ NA Spring split victory and MSI.

Following Evil Geniuses’ 3-0 victory over 100 Thieves for the NA Spring Split, the Jungle crew discuss the team’s performances in the series and breakdown how EG secured the win.

Not only that, both MonteCristo and IWDominate highlight their issues with the MSI format and the abundance of “best of one” matches at the tournament.

