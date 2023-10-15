Team BDS pull off miraculous reverse sweep against PSG Talon to stay at Worlds 2023

Team BDS’ decisive victory against Golden Guardians gave LEC fans hope that BDS would be able to make it out of Play-Ins and onto the main stage at Worlds 2023.

Worlds 2023 has brought League fans a ton of action from the start with some incredibly close series even in the Play-Ins stage.

Team BDS has had a mixed Worlds run. After crushing Golden Guardians and dropping a set to Team Whales, the second seed team from Vietnam, it was hard to say where they’d land considering the team has had incredible highs mixed with massive lows.

Meanwhile, PSG Talon fell short at MSI 2023. The organization has a history of defying the odds and taking the fight to the best major region teams internationally, but they weren’t able to replicate that success at MSI 2023. They were going into Worlds 2023 wanting to make their mark internationally.

After an incredibly close best of 5 series, Team BDS clutched out a reverse sweep win to the series despite the first two matches looking incredibly one-sided in favor of PSG Talon.

Team BDS reverse sweep PSG Talon to qualify for Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

Worlds 2023 looked to be a redemption arc for PSG Talon. With Maple back in the mid lane, the team was looking stronger than ever with a run straight to the top of the group.

The team was in top shape going into their set against BDS, with many doubting that Europe’s fourth seed team could take out the PCS powerhouse.

However, when the chips were down, Team BDS pulled off the reverse sweep. Two games down, they brought it back and finished the set 3-2.

Despite being down two inhibitors with PSG Talon eyeing their base, Team BDS held on for dear life and found an angle to win the game through.

Even when the desk stopped believing and fans started accepting that PSG would probably take the set, Team BDS flipped the set on its head.

A large part of this win was Adam returning to the champions he’s known most for, something he spoke with Dexerto about in an interview conducted just before this crucial series.

It’s important to note that last year’s World Champions started as a fourth seed team and climbed all the way up to the finals from Play-Ins. With BDS showing their resilience at Play-Ins, who knows how far they could go?