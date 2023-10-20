T1’s loss streak against GenG continues despite Faker’s standout performance at Worlds 2023

T1 were tasked with facing down GenG, the team that has a long history of besting them both domestically and internationally, early on at Worlds 2023. Unfortunately for T1 fans, the team’s trend of losing to GenG continued despite Faker’s best attempt to carry.

It’s only natural for GenG and T1 to have a rivalry. Both organizations have been fighting tooth and nail for domestic titles over the past few years and have been far and away the best teams in the LCK as of late other than DRX winning it all last year.

Article continues after ad

Though GenG is historically cursed internationally, they’ve proven themselves to be a real contender through 2023. And they’ve been able to show up on the international stage, causing history to repeat itself as T1’s loss streak against the team continues.

Article continues after ad

The last two best of 5 matches between these teams went in favor of GenG, with the most recent one being a decisive 3-0. And their first clash at Worlds 2023 hasn’t flipped the script.

Article continues after ad

That said, it wasn’t because Faker underperformed. Far from it.

T1 Faker puts up impressive stats despite GenG’s decisive win

T1 have created quite the rivalry with GenG, a rivalry GenG has often been on top of in recent times. Even with Ruler stepping away from the team after finally winning a domestic LCK title in 2022, T1 still couldn’t best them due to ADC prodigy Peyz joining the team when they needed a hard carry most.

Article continues after ad

Even with the stakes being high for T1’s roster considering this is likely to be the last split they’re all together on the same team, they still haven’t been able to find a winning strategy against GenG.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

And, unfortunately for the iconic esports club, that trend has continued. Despite Faker putting up a strong performance individually, GenG came out on top.

It can be easy to look at Faker’s 4/4/1 slashline and believe that he didn’t do much this game. However, that’s far from true. Faker had over 50% of his team’s overall damage and a significant impact on the game despite the other lanes losing.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, Faker generated a large CS advantage for himself and was extremely far ahead of Chovy during the lane phase. While Orianna gives Akali a hard time in the early lane phase and can easily zone the melee assassin off of waves, it’s still impressive considering how heavily favored GenG was on the rest of the map.

Article continues after ad

His early lead was extremely noticeable.

T1 have earned themselves a great deal of skepticism between this match and their game against Team Liquid, but one thing’s for sure: Faker’s still got it.