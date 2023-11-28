Summit reportedly signing with minor region team after flaming former teammates

Former Cloud9 and Team Liquid top laner Park ‘Summit’ Woo-tae is reportedly signing with a minor region squad after burning some bridges in the LCS.

Summit has hopped around a few squads since his exit from the LCK in 2021. The top laner came over to North America in 2021 and joined Cloud9 for one split before leaving for FunPlus Phoenix in the summer.

He then went back over to the LCS on Team Liquid and helped the squad qualify for the 2023 League of Legends World Championship. The team bombed out of the international tournament with a 0-3 record in the Swiss Stage; and in the off-season, TL revamped its roster.

Summit was one of the players released from the team, however, his exit was not without controversy.

Summit signs with Movistar Rainbow7 after flaming LCS teammate

The South Korean player got in on the social media action surrounding Jang ‘EMENES’ Min-soo and his exit from professional League of Legends. Summit called one of his teammates a one-trick pony and said there was only so much he could do at Worlds playing with him. He quickly apologized, but the sly comment might have impacted his off-season stock.

According to Sheep Esports, Summit has agreed to sign with the LLA team Movistar Rainbow7. The Latin American league is a step down from the LCS in terms of prestige, but it does still have a spot at international events.

Movistar qualified for both the Mid-Season invitational and Worlds in 2023, so Summit could seek revenge against his former teammates in 2024 at international events.

But the LLA is still a minor region and is considered by many fans to be a downgrade for the top laner who once headlined LCK squads like Afreeca and SANDBOX. The LLA is no stranger to imports, having multiple South Korean talents competing on its teams, however, Summit might be the most recognizable foreign player in it once the 2024 season kicks off.