MonteCristo tells LCS fans to “stop crying” about CLG’s roster controversy

CLG’s decision to field their academy roster for their final weekend of games for the 2022 LCS Spring Split was met with mixed reviews from the NA League community. Christopher ‘MonteCristo’ Mykkles had a simple message for the CLG haters on this week’s episode of Dexerto’s The Jungle.

Roster swaps are often controversial moments in League of Legends. Especially when a team decides to swap out their entire starting roster for academy players during the final weekend of the regular season.

CLG Academy will be competing on stage tomorrow in the LCS. The team has had an amazing split finishing first in the regular season and we want to reward them with the opportunity to showcase their talent on the main stage. Give them your support tomorrow! — CLG (@clgaming) March 27, 2022

With CLG having locked themselves out of the 2022 Spring playoffs, the team decided to field their academy roster for the final weekend of LCS play. The team claimed the decision was made to reward the academy roster for their hard work in the academy league, and to give them a chance to “showcase their talent on the main stage.”

Advertisement

The decision was met with mixed reviews from the community, with many arguing that the move was unfair to the teams still looking to qualify for playoffs. They would have prepared to face one roster, and then had all that preparation nullified on what seemed on the surface to be a whim.

On the latest episode of Dexerto’s The Jungle, MonteCristo addressed these criticisms, saying that there had been a general overreaction from community figures about the change.

“Stop crying about it!”

Alongside co-hosts Daniel ‘DGon’ Gonzales and Christian ‘IWDominate’ Rivera, MonteCristo gave his opinion on the thought processes behind CLG’s choice.

Advertisement

“If CLG want to f**k around and run their full academy roster to give them stage time and to evaluate potential changes for the next split, that is their prerogative. So, shut the f**k up.”

He argued that if a team was affected by CLG changing their roster, then they had put themselves in that position by not being able to secure their playoffs spot early enough, and that CLG were not responsible for giving that team the ideal conditions in which to win.

IWDominate agreed with this sentiment, saying that “I really don’t feel that bad about an 8-10 team not making playoffs”, referencing the only teams who could potentially have lost out from the CLG swap. “When I look at the LCS overall and I think ‘what would be a really egregious use of an academy team’, I don’t think that this is the one where I’m pissed about it.”