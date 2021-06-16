Lillia buffs push LoL jungler towards top and mid in Season 11 - Dexerto

Riot is planning to give Lillia a huge set of buffs after the League of Legends jungler continues to fall out of favor. The changes may even push the Bashful Bloom out of the jungle and into solo lanes as a melee AP hyper carry.

Lillia has lost her way in League of Legends. Despite being popular on release, the Bashful Bloom has fallen out of favor with the majority of players.

She now only holds a 1.12% pick rate in solo queue, according to stats site LoLalytics. Her 44.96% jungle win rate is also the worst out of any champion in the game, across any role.

Pro players still have a soft spot for Lillia somewhat but her 8.6% presence at MSI 2021, with a 25% win rate over four games, doesn’t instil hope.

The champion itself hasn’t been nerfed much either.

In fact, a cooldown nerf on her ultimate on patch 11.6 is the only change in Season 11. However, her build paths ⁠— whether it be the Moonstaff Lillia or the damage-centric Liandry’s ⁠— have both been culled.

To alleviate her problems, Riot are looking at a drastic shake-up that could push Lillia out of the jungle, and into solo lanes.

“[Our] general goal is to reduce pro binding and increase solo queue win rate by increasing durability and scaling but lowering early game clear power,” game designer Daniel ‘Maxw3ll’ Emmons said on Twitter.

The changes will touch basically every part of her kit. Her passive will now give bonus health regen while the damage-over-time is active, helping her clear. Her Q move speed will be reduced, but her AP scalings are going through the roof to make her relevant late.

“She won’t get to be super tanky, but the regen in mid to late game fights will let her go for a couple passes on enemies without needing to recall after getting one swipe off,” Maxw3ll added.

Those buffs will come with some nerfs ⁠— mainly to her E cooldown and her R sleep duration and slow speed ⁠— but the changes should lead to Lillia being less reliant on being in the jungle, and may morph her into an AP hyper carry.

Lillia's passive is getting a regen effect while the Dot is on, more base damage, and an AP scalar. Q move speed is lower early, but the AP scalar is GIGABUFFED. Some overall damage buffs as well, plus a CD nerf on E, and nerfs to R. Happy to take questions! 2/2 — Riot Maxw3ll (@ExasperatedDan) June 14, 2021

Riot are trying to avoid shoving her into the solo lanes directly, but they still want it to be playable.

“We are working on ways to keep the changes from making lane Lillia better than jungle. There’s still a major risk of flex-pick Lillia causing her to have more pro priority than we want, even if we reduce her pro-skewed traits,” gameplay analyst Ray ‘RayYonggi’ Williams added on Reddit.

The changes will be shipped on LoL patch 11.14, due to drop on July 8.