Is Perkz LCS' last hope? LoL Worlds 2020 review ft. Amazing & Munchables - Dexerto

Worlds 2020 has come to an end and Damwon Gaming has been crowned champions. The grand final looked to be a thriller but in the end, Damwon was just too powerful for Suning.
Yinsu Collins hosts your World’s review show with Maurice ‘Amazing’ Stückenschneider and Joseph ‘Munchables’ Fenny, who breakdown all the big plays and crazy moments from the grand final while also looking back at the tournament as a whole, taking a look at who they thought stood out.
The group also pick out what they think the best moments of the entire event. From Bins flank with Gangplank vs G2 in the groups to Huanfengs Jhin ult from the enemy base, and they also look to crown their own Worlds MVP.
With the countdown to Season 11 underway, Amazing & Munchables speculate on the impending offseason too, including the hot topic, will Perkz leave to join a NA team to try and escape Caps’ shadow?