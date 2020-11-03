 Is Perkz LCS' last hope? LoL Worlds 2020 review ft. Amazing & Munchables - Dexerto
League of Legends

Is Perkz LCS’ last hope? LoL Worlds 2020 review ft. Amazing & Munchables

Published: 3/Nov/2020 10:02

by Shane King
Worlds Review: Perkz NA's Last Hope?

Caps damwon gaming G2 Esports Perkz Worlds 2020

Worlds 2020 has come to an end and Damwon Gaming has been crowned champions. The grand final looked to be a thriller but in the end, Damwon was just too powerful for Suning.

Yinsu Collins hosts your World’s review show with Maurice ‘Amazing’ Stückenschneider and Joseph ‘Munchables’ Fenny, who breakdown all the big plays and crazy moments from the grand final while also looking back at the tournament as a whole, taking a look at who they thought stood out.

The group also pick out what they think the best moments of the entire event. From Bins flank with Gangplank vs G2 in the groups to Huanfengs Jhin ult from the enemy base, and they also look to crown their own Worlds MVP.

With the countdown to Season 11 underway, Amazing & Munchables speculate on the impending offseason too, including the hot topic, will Perkz leave to join a NA team to try and escape Caps’ shadow?

CS:GO

Complexity’s K0nfig reveals how CSGO team is improving after Obo’s exit

Published: 3/Nov/2020 9:27

by Alan Bernal
dreamhack k0nfig complexity csgo
DreamHack

BLAST Premier CompLexity G FUEL k0nfig

Mixing up a CSGO lineup before an event is never easy, but Kristian ‘k0nfig’ Wienecke told Dexerto how Complexity’s juggernaut has been integrating Justin ‘jks’ Savage amid the Blast Premier.

The surprise, but amicable, exit of Owen ‘oBo’ Schlatter earlier in September left Complexity without their rising rifling talent.

But the org made ends meet by scooping up jks after 100 Thieves announced they were dismantling their CSGO division.

While both oBo and jks bring a ton of firepower to a team, the latter has a few more years of development under his belt and could plug-in to the Complexity system even better than his predecessor after some growing pains.

“It’s, of course, harder for us to play with a new player in the team,” k0nfig said about integrating jks into the lineup, though he sees how Complexity “are a really good team, even though we don’t have oBo anymore.”

Though the team eventually bowed out of the Blast Premier in 7th-9th place after getting knocked down to the lower bracket by Team Vitality, k0nfig thinks that his team is still set up for long term success.

“We got some of the best players in the world as well, so we’re not really scared,” he said, comparing his team with the French powerhouse Vitality and their star player Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut.

Though the CSGO juggernaut experiment has hit a snag in the road, Complexity has managed a healthy addition that might not take too much time to get up to speed.