Insane League of Legends bug causes near one shots from Dragon

League of Legends players have discovered an insane bug that can cause the dragon to almost one-shot the champion it’s attacking, provided there are other players nearby.

League of Legends is a pretty big game. Originally released back in 2009, the MOBA has come a long way since its humble beginnings. So too has the developer Riot Games who has since become a massive developer with several titles including Valorant and the recently revealed Project L.

Despite the several years passing, League of Legends has stayed relatively similar in premise, with both iconic neutral objectives Baron Nashor and the dragon remaining key to victory. The dragons have had a slight variation with the introduction of elemental dragons, which change what buffs they provide and how they attack the player when provoked.

The Infernal and Earth dragon both fire AOE attacks on their abilities, dealing damage to the target and anyone nearby. It seems that this feature has been bugged in the latest patch, as both the dragons are suddenly capable of almost one-shotting any champion they hit.

League of Legends bug causes dragons to deal ridiculous damage

League of Legends YouTuber and bug catcher Vandiril showcased the bizarre issue on his channel.

Most of the time fighting the Infernal or Earth dragon goes as normal, you keep it until it’s dead, and grants you the buff. This can sometimes require a team, but against the bugged dragons, this is the last thing you’d want to do.

It seems that when there are units behind what the dragon is hitting, the primary target takes a considerably higher amount of damage, whilst the rest of the targets take nothing. This is likely due to all the damage going to the first player instead of being shared between all targets hit.

The result of this means whoever is targetted by the dragon will take huge amounts of damage, which can easily change the course of a fight when teams contest the popular neutral objective.

It’s likely Riot will fix this sort of bug quickly due to its potent nature, but until that time just be wary of Infernal and Earth dragons in your games.