How Bjergsen crushed Cloud9's Worlds streak | LCS Review ft. Ashley Kang

In this week’s LCS Review, Ashley Kang and Yinsu Collins break down everything from the latest action in the LCS Playoffs.

It has finally happened again. TSM have managed to qualify for worlds for the first time since 2017 after taking down Cloud9 in convincing fashion this past week. Søren 'Bjergsen' Bjerg was the star of the game constantly affecting the Draft and pulling out his signature Zilean in order for the team to advance.

Unfortunately, TSM making it meant Cloud9 will be missing out for the first time in the org's lifetime as an LCS team. After such a dominant Spring Split and a great start to Summer, something seems to have gone amiss for Cloud9 and they look like a shell of the team that took the rift in earlier this year.

FlyQuest also impressed this week defeating Team Liquid for a place in the grand finals in a five-game thriller. This result means TL will be facing TSM in the losers bracket final this coming week with the winner taking on FlyQuest.