Former MAD Lions coach says he wasn’t “Spanish enough” for management

The former head coach of MAD Lions, James ‘Mac’ MacCormack, said in a goodbye post to the organization that he wasn’t “Spanish enough” for management.

MAD Lions have cleaned house this off-season as the organization is looking for a fresh start after about three years of decent results. At the start of the off-season, the team announced that it would be allowing all of its players and staff to look elsewhere for starting spots in the LEC.

So far, most players and staff have left the organization and the team only has one player returning from the 2023 season, according to off-season reports.

Those leaving also include Mac, MAD Lions’ long-time head coach. The English coach has been a part of the team since it rebranded from Splyce and was a big part of the development of the team’s many rookie talents that came through its doors over the years.

Now, on his way out of the organization, Mac fired a subtle shot at his former bosses.

MAD Lions former coach fires shots at management

Mac’s departure from the team was confirmed on December 4 and a day later, he responded to the organization’s farewell post.

“I’d like to thank all the amazing people at MAD for making my time there so special. Now onwards into the great unknown,” he said.

The coach did, however, leave a message to the team’s Spanish-speaking fans under his English goodbye.

“I thought I had become Spanish enough to stay but the new management did not agree,” the coach said in Spanish according to a machine translation.

The coach seems to be trolling slightly, following up his post by saying that he was posting an accurate English translation of his Spanish statement, but some fans did not take it that way. They responded to his post in the same format, with a cordial English sentence, and then a harsh statement in Spanish.

“The ties are very cool! Next time try not to make a fool of yourself 3 times internationally or have a drink while the group tries to fix things in the gameplay!!” One fan said in response to the post.

In his time with MAD Lions, the team has gone to six international tournaments and made it as far as the knockout stage at the League of Legends World Championship.

Mac has been linked with Karmine Corp as his next stop in 2024 and will get to trade in the Spanish fan base with a French one.