Evil Geniuses Danny won’t be playing at the LCS Summer Finals

Kyle ‘Danny’ Sakamaki was a massive part of Evil Geniuses’ success through 2022. But now, he won’t be competing at the LCS Finals in Chicago as announced today by Evil Geniuses CEO, Nicole LaPointe Jameson.

Danny’s baron steal pentakill against Team Liquid will go down in League of Legends history as one of the most hype plays ever made on-stage.

This player has exploded onto the scene over the past year, and was the driving force behind EG’s biggest wins. However, he won’t be competing in the LCS Finals.

EG Danny has chosen to step away from the LCS Summer Finals

Evil Geniuses’ CEO, Nicole LaPointe Jameson, tweeted out a statement that announced Danny’s absense from the Finals and gave some details as to why he wouldn’t be playing.

Jameson made it clear that Danny’s decision to step away was his own, and that it was for mental health reasons.

She fully backed his decision, saying that “It takes a great deal of courage and self-awareness to recognize when the right time is to step away from something you’ve worked so hard at achieving.”

It is yet unclear whether or not Danny will be starting for EG at Worlds. He was filled with emotion after their Worlds qualifying win against Team Liquid, and has already done enough to get EG on the biggest stage in League of Legends.

Danny played a crucial role in their win over TL, as well as the 8 hour long set against TSM that was plagued with technical issues. EG’s road to the LCS Finals hasn’t been an easy one.

Danny was overcome by emotion after their 3-2 win against Team Liquid

Who will be taking Danny’s place in Chicago? While there hasn’t been an official announcement from EG as of yet, Turkish ADC Muhammed ‘Kaori’ Hasan Şentürk has been confirmed by EG’s Head of LCS scouting, Empyre, via a Discord post.

Considering EG doesn’t have any rostered substitute players, Kaori’s a natural fit for the role on such short notice considering he’s currently playing on Evil Geniuses’ Academy roster.

Evil Geniuses locked in their spot at Worlds 2022 after defeating Team Liquid 3-2, but whether or not they win against 100 Thieves in Chicago will determine if they get to skip the play-in stage.

Jameson concluded her letter by asking for “unwavering support” for Danny as well as the rest of EG for their Finals appearance in Chicago.

Danny’s family was there to support him during EG‘s set against TL, showing the incredible amount of support he has not only from his team, but from his family as well.

We’re wishing Danny the best, and hoping that he gets the rest and support he needs to come back even stronger for Worlds 2022.