Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed: Platforms, Trailer, Release Date, and Gameplay

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed allows players to live out their dreams of ghost-busting as a team or causing mayhem as a ghost. If that bit of information got you excited, you might want to stick around for the release date, platforms, and trailers.

Brought to you by the “asymmetrical multiplayer experts” over at Illfonic, Ghostbuster: Spirits Unleashed is poised to bring all fans of the iconic franchise together in a chaotic experience authentic to the series’ profound lore.

Taking place at fan favorite locales from the Ghostbusters universe, players will be able to experience the chaotic fun through the eyes of a ghostbuster or the whims of a ghost.

Whether you’re looking to pick up a Proton Pack or possess objects, here’s everything we know about Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed so far.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Release Date

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is planned for a Q4 2022 release date. As we creep closer to Q4, fans can expect to receive a specific release date.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Platforms

Illfonic has delighted fans by making Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed a cross-platform multiplayer game.

Ghostbuster: Spirits Unleashed will launch on Epic Games store for PC, PlayStation 4/5, and Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be any mention of the Nintendo Switch. Pour one out for the Nintenbros.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Trailers

Announce Trailer

Narrated by Ghostbuster Winston Zeddemore, played by the legendary Ernie Hudson, Illfonic shows players the basics of Ghost-busting as the ghostly games ensue. Equipped with Proton Packs, Particle Throwers, Ghost Traps, and a PKE Meter, players who choose to be Ghostbusters will attack and capture the gassy nuisances authentically. But, for the first time, the Friday the 13th devs allow players to become the ghosts. What happens next? We’ll have to join the unhinged chaos to find out.

Gameplay

The Ghostbusters will be based in the iconic firehouse, much like the lore of the original film. There, they will have access to the Ecto-1, while Winston and Ray Stantz – voiced by Dan Aykroyd – will offer guidance on ghosts and the spectral world told through Ray’s Occult Books.

As a legendary Ghostbuster, you will be able to squad up with the other team members as you attempt to attack, trap, and subdue pesky ghosts.

In museums, hotels, and other locales, the Ghostbusters will have to utilize every weapon in their arsenal to prevent the spirits from entirely leaving the areas haunted.

If you choose the ghost’s route, the player’s gameplay differs — a lot. Spirits will be able to fly, sneak, scare, and slime the Ghostbusters as they haunt the area.

Spirits can also haunt civilians to increase the area’s haunt limit. To combat the Ghostbuster’s weapons and hi-tech weapons, Ghosts will have to utilize tricks, deception, and Ectoplasm to rout their opposition.

So, that’s about everything we know so far about Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed for the time being.

