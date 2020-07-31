Hyper Scape July 31 patch notes: weapon & hack changes, TTK buff, more

Based on feedback to their Open Beta, Ubisoft has released patch notes for July 31’s Patch 0.5 to their Hyper Scape battle royale. This patch is by far the game’s most expansive, as it fundamentally impacts the title’s time-to-kill issues.

Many of Hyper Scape’s players have been concerned with the game’s TTK, which is significantly higher than a game like Call of Duty: Warzone, even disregarding the additional defensive perks of mobility and Hacks.

Advertisement

By thoroughly adjusting the game’s weapons and Hacks, Ubisoft hopes TTK will reach a more comfortable place, just ahead of its incoming official release across console and PC.

🪐 #HyperScape Season 1 kicks off on August 11, and we've got everything there is to know so far!



- Console release

- New weapon and hack

- Hack Runner LTM

- And more!



Details - https://t.co/iC2GyCi9tN pic.twitter.com/T8mdsSu0PS — Hyper Scape Intel (@HyperScapeIntel) July 30, 2020

TTK buff

In response to feedback they’ve gleaned from the Open and Closed Betas, Ubisoft shared the following evaluation of Hyper Scape’s TTK: “We believe the core of the issue was indeed that weapons were not dealing enough damage, but also that the shooting windows of opportunity were rendered too short by the very strong presence of mobility or defensive Hacks.”

Advertisement

This is then addressed by extensive buffs to the game’s weaponry and nerfs to its Hacks.

🛠 Patch v0.5 🛠



Why not sneak in a little bit more news for the day? Tomorrow, we'll be releasing another patch for PC Open Beta players. Get all the details below:



Time: 5:00PM ET / 21:00 UTC

Estimated Downtime: 30 minuteshttps://t.co/WPL6nWWWrq — Hyper Scape (@HyperScapeGame) July 30, 2020

Weapon changes

Ripper : Damage increased to 13/13/13/13/15, up from 11/11/11/11/13.

Riot One : Damage increased to 29/31/33/35/39, up from 26/29/31/34/38.

Mammoth : Damage increased per pellet to 6/6/6/6/7, up from 5/5/5/5/7, post-shoot animation has been improved to increase weapon reactivity.

Protocol V : Damage decreased to 50/54/58/62/67, down from 50/58/65/73/80.

Hexfire : Damage increased to 4/4/4/4/5, up from 3/3/3/3/4, rate of Fire decreased to 900 RPM, down from 1000.

Skybreaker : Damage increased to 50/54/58/62/67, up from 40/46/52/58/64, physical pushback decreased by 100%, Skybreaker now does High Environment Damages.

Salvo : Damage decreased to 20/20/20/20/24, down from 27/27/27/27/34, increased explosion AoE to 4R, up from 3R, decreased Physical Pushback by 100%

Komodo : Damage increased to 29/29/29/29/34, up from 25/25/25/25/30, explosion AoE increased to 2.5R, up from 1.5R, Physical Pushback decreased by 100%, now deals progressively less damage under 15m range.

Hack changes

Mine : Cooldown increased to 16/15/14/13/11, up from 12/11/10/9/7s, damage decreased to 30/30/30/30/45, down from 50/50/50/50/75, projectile chase time decreased to 8s, down from 15s, projectile HP decreased to 60, down from 75, detection radius decreased to 12R, down from 15R, deploy duration decreased to 30s seconds, down from 60s, trigger timer increased to 1s, up from 0.5s.

Wall : Duration decreased to 9 seconds, down from 25s, total deployed Wall limit decreased to 2, down from 5.

Ball : Cooldown increased to 14/13/12/11/9s, up from 12/11/10/9/7s, duration decreased to 60s, down from 180s.

Armor : Cooldown increased to 16/15/14/13/11, up from 14/13/12/11/9s.

Slam : Cooldown increased to 14/13/12/11/9s, up from 12/11/10/9/7s, damage decreased to 20/20/20/20/30, down from 30/30/30/30/45.

: Invisibility : Cooldown increased to 16/15/14/13/11, up from 12/11/10/9/7s, duration decreased to 5s, down from 8s.

: Heal : Cooldown increased to 14/13/12/11/9s, up from 10/9/9/7/5s, duration to 9s, down from 15s.

: Shockwave : Damage decreased to 10/10/10/10/15, down from 20/20/20/20/30, cooldown increased to 14/13/12/11/9s, up from 10/9/9/7/5s.

: Teleport: Cooldown increased to 14/13/12/11/9s, up from 12/11/10/9/7s.

Hyper Scape Season 1 starts August 11!



Our first season introduces a new weapon, a new hack, new limited-time game modes, a 100-tier Battle Pass, and more.



Oh, and did we mention that Hyper Scape Season 1 is coming to XBOX ONE and PlayStation 4? pic.twitter.com/HneNXHfTMB — Hyper Scape (@HyperScapeGame) July 30, 2020

The patch includes other features, like client and server stability improvements and an adjustment to the Showdown LTM by nerfing the Sector Decay Damage Showdown Multiplier.

But the most relevant information surrounds the way these adjustments are expected to impact Hyper Scape’s TTK, while also balancing the game’s weapons by decreasing the sniper Protocol V’s damage and the dominance of launchers indoors.

Advertisement

Overall, this patch may define how Hyper Scape plays out and will be intriguing to monitor ahead of the official August 11 release date.