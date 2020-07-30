Hyperscape Season 1: console release, trailer, and more

After eager anticipation for the official announcement, Ubisoft has confirmed that Hyper Scape Season 1 will be arriving next month and that it'll be coming to consoles on the same day.

Back in early July 2020, Ubisoft announced their answer to the battle royale genre: Hyper Scape. The game was pretty popular on Twitch and caught the public's eye. At the time, however, the title was only available on PC.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lZGp-C-0IjY

This led to many wondering when it would come to consoles. After rumors and speculation, Ubisoft confirmed during its Forward event that the game would be coming to console "later in the summer," disappointing many who either don't own a PC or just wanted to play on their PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.

It seems, however, that said disappointment was only temporary, as Ubisoft has not only revealed that Season 1 of Hyper Scape will be coming on August 11 but that it'll be coming to consoles as well.

Advertisement

Hyper Scape Season 1 starts August 11!



Our first season introduces a new weapon, a new hack, new limited-time game modes, a 100-tier Battle Pass, and more.



Oh, and did we mention that Hyper Scape Season 1 is coming to XBOX ONE and PlayStation 4? pic.twitter.com/HneNXHfTMB — Hyper Scape (@HyperScapeGame) July 30, 2020

According to Ubisoft, the new season will include the usual suspects: new features and new modes for players to jump into. In addition, there will also be a new 100-tier battle pass for players to earn while either playing the game or watching Hyper Scape streams on Twitch.

The new season is also set to bring a new gun and a new hack to the game, however, as of the time of this writing, we don't actually know the specifics about these new features. With only 10 weapons currently in the game and a very limited number of each type, it's nice to see Ubisoft continuously changing up the gameplay so that it doesn't get stale.

The developer also confirmed that the current open beta for the game, which is only available on PC, is set to end on August 2, 2020.

Advertisement

All in all, however, the biggest news is the console release. Giving fans more ways to play is always a good thing, even if it takes a while to get there.

It will be interesting to see how much Season 1 and the new console releases help Hyper Scape. While it would be unfair to call the game dead, it's certainly lost some of the popularity that it had earned when it first came out.