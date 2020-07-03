The Hyper Scape beta is well underway and with hacks being pretty centrally to how the battle royale is won and lost, here is everything you need to know about the different abilities.

After plenty of speculation, Ubisoft revealed their Hyper Scape battle royale to the world on July 2 as streamers started showing off gameplay and discussing their thoughts about the game.

Even though the formula is pretty much the same – drop-in, find loot, rack up kills, and be the last team standing – there are some noticeable differences about Hyper Scape compared to say Apex Legends, Fortnite, or Call of Duty: Warzone.

The biggest, some might say, would be the hacks. These are abilities that are dotted around the map and can be picked up to give you an advantage over enemies or the chance to run away as you revive a teammate.

Every ability in Hyper Scape

Like weapons, to get these hacks, you simply have to run up to them and hit your interact button. Your echo will then grab it and add it to their inventory.

As of the launch of the technical test, there are nine abilities ranging from invisibility to heal, turning yourself into a ball, and all the way to being able to build a wall.

Each ability has a different set amount of time that they last for as well as a cooldown period. However, by upgrading your hacks throughout a game, you can make these abilities cool down quicker – meaning you can use them again sooner.

Armor - Negate ALL damage while active, also you cannot shoot, ads or use any other ability while the Armor Hack is active.

Ball - Turn yourself into a bouncing ball. This can be broken by enemy attacks.

Heal – Heal yourself and teammates in a set area

Invisibility – Set yourself to become invisible and sneak around the map. Shooting will break the invisibility and enemies do get an audio cue when activated.

Mine – Place a mine down and as enemies get within range, it will zero in on them and explode.

Reveal – Send out a ping of the nearby area. Any enemies spotted will be visible, though they will have a warning.

Slam – Jump up into the air and slam down with incredible force. Can also be used to stay high in the sky to shoot enemies.

Teleport – Aim for a different location and quickly teleport over there.

Wall – Build a wall in a set direction to provide cover. Can also be placed while in midair.

As of writing, the game is in technical test and Ubisoft will be fine-tuning things prior to launch. This means that cooldowns and the use length of abilities could very well change if they’re deemed a bit too strong.

If you want to get in on the action, you just have to link your Ubisoft UPlay account to Twitch, and then watch a streamer who has drops enabled for at least 20 minutes. If you manage to get into the beta, be sure to let us know what you think about it on Twitter @HyperScapeIntel.