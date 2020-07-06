All leaked Hyper Scape Limited-Time Modes coming soon

Ubisoft appears to have already set plans in motion for a plethora of upcoming events in Hyper Scape; from Turbo Mode to a ‘Floor is Lava’ playlist, here’s everything you need to know.

While Ubisoft’s AAA Battle Royale title may have only entered its Closed Beta on July 2, a full slate of limited-time events may already be in the pipeline. Hyper Scape is rumored to open the floodgates with a full release on July 12, and it looks like players will have plenty to sink their teeth into.

Following the footsteps of most games in the genre, limited-time events will be playing a large role moving forward. Standard playlists will remain intact, but additional modes will pop in and out as the weeks go by.

Some could test your movement skills, while others may have you reacting faster than usual. Six upcoming modes have been plucked from the game’s files thanks to Reddit user ‘MajSmartie.’ Here’s a rundown on how they will all play out.

Crown Rush

This playlist will force players to shift gears. Instead of surviving until the end and then trying to grab the crown, the game-ending objective will appear at the beginning of every match. 100 players will have to fight throughout the map as usual, while also making sure no one sneaks away with the crown for an early win.

Hack Runner

The first of these limited playlists looks to shake up the core gameplay loop of Crown Rush in a big way. Rather than finding singular hacks around the map, players will be granted “pairs of hacks” at random.

This means that you could turn invisible before teleporting to safety. The combos could get crazy. Before this playlist is active, make sure you’re up to speed with every hack ability in Hyper Scape.

Turbo Mode

Turning up the pace of the Crown Rush mode, this playlist comes with the same twist. Players can end the game early if they’re able to make it out with the crown. Though all weapons and items will be “at the maximum fusion level” from the very beginning.

Health also regenerates faster than usual and the map will close in at a greater pace. You’ll have to think on your feet to pull out a win in Turbo Mode.

Gun Runner

“Adapt, improvise, reload,” is the tagline for this limited-time mode. Sticking with the frantic gameplay of Crown Rush, players will now spawn in with random weapons as well. Everyone in the lobby will have the exact same loadout, though weapon fusion levels “will increase automatically every few rounds.”

The Floor is Lava

If you’re looking for a more casual experience, this will be the perfect limited-time mode for you. The ground level of Neo Arcadia will be flooded with “deadly hot lava.”

You’ll have to utilize “a limited roster of knockback-focused hacks and weapons” to push enemies off rooftops and down to the deadly streets below. The last player or squad to stay cool will win the match.

Faction War

Last but not least there is the Faction War game type, described as “the ultimate game of last faction standing.” In this playlist, the 100 player lobby will be split into four teams. Each team spawns into a “safe corner” of the map and the final faction left standing will be crowned the winner. You’ll need to work together with more players than usual to wipe out the massive enemy forces.

There’s no telling exactly when each of these modes may come online, though Hyper Scape has already seen its first limited-time playlist with the Dark Haze event. A mode that slowly covers the map in a devastating fog, making it harder to spot out enemies from afar.

If you’re just getting started in the brand new Battle Royale, we’ve got you covered. From the best weapons to the most important landing spots and even some crucial tricks, you’ll be capturing the crown in no time with our handy guides.