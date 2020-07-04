Upgrading your weapons and abilities is a bit different in Hyper Scape compared to its battle royale rivals. Here’s what you need to know about the fusion mechanic that Ubisoft have introduced.

Even though it is only in a technical test phase, Ubisoft’s Hyper Scape battle royale has created plenty of buzz. Players have been streaming to Twitch in the hopes of getting a beta access drop for watching along.

Though the formula of dropping, looting, and being the last player or team standing is similar to other battle royales, there are a few different features. Most notably, upgrading your weapons through the fuse mechanic.

How to upgrade weapons in Hyper Scape

Unlike Fortnite where you simply pick up a better variant of a gun or Apex Legends where it revolves around attachments, Hyper Scape is different.

To upgrade your weapon in Ubisoft’s game, you simply pick a second copy of the weapon you’re holding. By doing so, the game will fuse the two together to give you an upgraded version.

Of course, you can always pick up fully kitted out versions from floor loot but you’ll need to head to highly populated areas like Throne Hall or Red Tiger to make that happen. Obviously, if you don’t get there before your enemies, you’re in for a rough time.

Find a weapon Find a second copy of that weapon and hold your action button Wait a few seconds You will have an upgraded weapon thanks to the fuse mechanic

How to upgrade hacks in Hyper Scape

Like your weapons, hacks can only be upgraded to a fifth level of power. For hacks, these upgrades will make the abilities last a bit longer and cooldown quicker as well.

Read More: All hacks in Hyper Scape and how to use them

It works in the same way as weapons. Pick up a hack, find another, pick that up, and let Hyper Scape work it’s fusing magic.

Find a Hack Find a second copy of that hack and hold your action button Wait a few seconds You will have an upgraded hack thanks to the fuse mechanic

Obviously, you’ll need the loot gods on your side in order to find similar copies of the weapons and hacks that you want to use.

