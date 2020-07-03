Hyper Scape map best landing spots

Hyper Scape’s technical test is now live meaning players can explore the new battle royale. Here, we’ve got an overview of the map and a few key locations that you need to watch out for.

Ubisoft sparked a tonne of buzz on June 29 when it was reported that they would be launching their own battle royale – Hyper Scape. The game is now in its technical test phase ahead of launch and there is a whole new world to explore.

The formula is pretty much the same as any other battle royale – drop in, loot up, rack up kills, and be the last team or player standing. Though, your success will depend on your landing spot.

There are nine key districts inside Hyper Scape’s Neo Arcadia map, and a few important locations that you can immediately compare to popular spots from games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, or Call of Duty: Warzone.

From the get-go, though, your unique landing pod will be sent out from one of the four corners of the map. There isn’t a set path to follow like other battle royales and you aren’t always linked up with teammates.

This means that you can dictate where you want to land. Want a hot drop? Head straight down from the corner you start at. Want to play the long game? Stay airborne for a few moments and drop on the other side.

The choice is really up to you. Though, to help you out, we’ve got an overview of the map so you can start to get an idea of where you’re going to want to land.

Hyper Scape map locations

Limelight

M.O.N.A

The Line

Red Tiger

Throne Hall

Helios

T-Loop

Archives

Unity Hill

The Ribs

The Rave

Expo

ZeroG-1

ZeroG-2

ZeroG-3

The Pit

Archway

Celadon Tower

Bus Depot

Ageis Park

Emporium

Tora Garden

The Pices

Voltaic Lot

The Foundry

Moleculurm

The Descant

Garage

The Forum

Gryphon

Esplande

As you can see, there are a number of locations that stand out from the pack. These include Red Tiger, The Line, Helios, M.O.N.A, and Throne Hall.

These are where you’ll find players who want the best loot but also want to make an impact on the leaderboards from the start of the game.

Red Tiger, for example, is similar to Tilted Towers from Fortnite or Skulltown in Apex Legends. It is pretty central and there are lots of ways to play it. You can go vertical thanks to the roof and jump pads, or hide out in the different rooms.

As for Throne Hall, there is a tonne of fused weapons right off the bat for you to pick up here. This will give you a head start on enemies but exit to the streets without a weapon and you could be in trouble.

Obviously, your landing spot of choice will depend on where you feel most at home, so you’ll just have to try it out and find what works.

If you manage to get into the technical test, be sure to let us know where you’re going to drop on Twitter @HyperScapeIntel.