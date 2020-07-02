How to get into the Hyper Scape closed beta Technical Test

Ubisoft’s new battle royale, Hyper Scape, has officially debuted with a closed beta Technical Test. Here’s how you can gain access, either through Twitch drops or email lottery.

While battle royale may feel like an oversaturated field right now, Ubisoft’s Hyper Scape has still earned a massive amount of hype after taking the top spot on Twitch with a slew of streamers testing the new title out. If you’re on PC and don’t have an access code, you can still gain entry to the beta via email or Twitch.

How to gain access to Hyper Scape with Twitch

Link your Twitch and Uplay (Ubisoft) accounts. Watch Hyper Scape streamers who have drops enabled (visible under stream title). If notified that you’ve received access via Twitch drop, download Hyper Scape through the Uplay client.

It should be noted that, due to datacenter locations, only PC players from the following countries will be eligible for access to Hyper Scape’s Technical Test: Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and USA.

Hyper Scape features a Twitch Extension, that allows the community to have a say in the actual game, and more. pic.twitter.com/9aMo67Jndk — Hyper Scape Intel (@HyperScapeIntel) July 2, 2020

Accessing the game through Twitch is probably the most sensible route, as it’ll give prospective players a chance to learn about the game’s mechanics, interact with it through the unique Crowncast integration, and keep an easy eye on notifications for a drop confirmation.

But people should feel comfortable doubling down with a shot at the email lottery too.

How to gain access to Hyper Scape through email

Go to Ubisoft’s website for Hyper Scape. Click “Register Now” and enter your account email and password (or create an Ubisoft account if you don’t already have one). Periodically check your email (or the website’s “Registration Status” section) to see if you’ve been granted access.

As for the length of this access, the Technical Test will be available from July 2 to July 7 at 11:59 p.m. PST. During this period, the game’s core gameplay is available to players, with any Battle Pass unlocks carrying over into the full launch, and one limited time mode will become available.

While Ubisoft has been noncommittal about the game’s exact release date, 2020 is intended and much will depend on how this test pans out. So far, it has not been indicated whether or not there will be another closed beta before official launch across all systems.