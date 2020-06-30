How to watch Hyper Scape first look stream on July 2

Prospective players will get a first look at Ubisoft’s Hyper Scape on July 2 as a handful of Twitch streamers get to show a little bit off. Here’s what we know so far.

On June 29, it was reported that Ubisoft’s famed Montreal studio would be dipping their toe into the battle royale market. The name Hyper Scape quickly spread around social media, creating a huge buzz.

Some members of the development team revealed a few photos of what the battle royale appears to look like, including a few players battling it out – with one using an interesting-looking scope on their gun.

As the hype continues to build towards the PC launch, Ubisoft will continue to drop some details. Though, the first will happen as a part of Twitch streams.

Twitch streamer Sophie Keen, otherwise known as cadaea, posted an intriguing tweet about possibly having some new details about Hyper Scape shortly after the first photos started to surface.

She tweeted: “Wow, what's this?? I hope we get to find out more? Maybe this week? Maybe on Thursday? Maybe on my Twitch Channel?” with the side eyes emoji attached and a link to the Prisma Dimensions website.

That Thursday would be July 2, which is the same date given by the Prisma Dimensions account that is also hyping up the reveal and lore surrounding Hyper Scape.

Huh? Wow, what's this?? I hope we get to find out more? Maybe this week? Maybe on Thursday? Maybe on my Twitch Channel? 👀#PrismaDimensions #HyperScapehttps://t.co/Nolc4akDM6 pic.twitter.com/8Z5JCiWCnC — Cadaea (@sophiekeen) June 29, 2020

Hyper Scape reveal stream

Though we have a date, and it looks like we’re getting some new Hyper Scape details – cross your fingers for some gameplay – we don’t have a time for Sophie’s stream just yet.

However, we have embedded her channel below so that when she does eventually go live, you’ll be able to see what’s going down right here.

Of course, the Twitch streamer is not the only one with Hyper Scape content lined up for July 2, but she has garnered the most attention for her tweet. Fellow streamer Kalam1ty_ also noted that he is involved.

