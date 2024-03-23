Helldivers 2 players want “premature” railgun nerf reverted ASAP

Helldivers 2 players complained that Arrowhead Game Studios’ nerf to railgun was too harsh, and has now rendered the gun pointless.

Helldivers 2 offers a vast array of different armors, weapons, and stratagems for players to create their own unique playstyle as they try to liberate the universe from enemy forces.

However, as players amass more experience and try to tackle harder levels and difficulties, it soon becomes clear that there is a defined meta that players must abide by if they want to succeed.

Soon after the game’s release the Helldivers 2 railgun was hailed as the best weapon due to its insane ability to shred through highly armored enemies like Chargers.

The railgun was the most used weapon by far, so Arrowhead Game Studios issued a heavy nerf to try and force players to have a bit more variety in their loadouts. However, was this nerf too premature?

Some players clearly think it was, and claimed on a social media post that “The railgun nerf was a premature, kneejerk response to the weapon’s overuse“.

The railgun fan continued to argue their point:

“The railgun was overused because it was, at the time, the only viable way to deal with Chargers. However, chargers have since been nerfed to the ground, both in terms of HP and spawn rate. The EAT is leagues more effective at dealing with chargers than the railgun ever was.”

Others in the Helldivers 2 community agreed that the changes Arrowhead Game Studios made to the Railgun have rendered the gun nearly unusable in the current state of the game.

“It’s gone from a nice level 20 weapon to something I haven’t touched in weeks,” said one player. “It’s in a really weird spot,” agreed another, “if u want to deal with heavy swiftly and effectively, you can just use EAT or RR. If u want a precision Swiss army knife that can do a lot of things, you have Autocannon.

Still, it might be a while before the Helldivers 2 developers take another look at the Railgun, especially considering that there are currently some weapons that cause the game to completely crash.