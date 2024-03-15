First Helldivers 2 merch drop from PlayStation has fans divided

Brand new merch has dropped for Helldivers 2, bringing democracy to your apparel – but not all fans are in love with the products.

Sure, Helldivers 2 is all about democracy and protecting Super Earth from the clutches of the Terminids or the Automatons, but there’s nothing wrong with looking good while doing so. In the game, the Helldivers have different armors and capes to make them unique, but out of the game, players now have some awesome merch to serve the same purpose.

PlayStation has finally dropped a series of merch for Helldivers 2 and fans aren’t entirely sure what to think, with many slamming the prices and applauding the clever creation on sale.

Article continues after ad

Helldiver 2 merch has dropped and fans don’t know what to think

Sony / Arrowhead Game Studios

Sporting a series of different T-shirts with one repping the classic Orbital Precision Strike, a Helldivers 2 hoodie and hat, and the beloved ‘Cup of Liber-tea mug’, the Helldivers 2 merch has taken the playerbase by storm.

Plenty of soldiers are queueing up to grab some clothing or a mug – but at the same time even more are slamming the items prices.

Article continues after ad

“So to confirm: £85 for a basic printed hoody” commented one user, highlighting the price of the standard hoodie in the PlayStation store. Others echoed their concerns, particularly focusing on the decals: “Why is it the most basic design? Missed opportunity 100%.”

Article continues after ad

Another added, “£20 for a mug?! yet the official t-shirts on Amazon are £16.99?” The official apparel has been shared between PlayStation and Ripple, with the latter providing T-shirts and clothing.

However, plenty of other fans were thrilled to see the beloved game getting some merch representation, with some highlighting how “that mug would go great with some liber-tea.” Some are even calling for more merch to be added: “Still waiting on a Bile Titan plushie.”

There’s no word regarding any more Helldivers 2 merch, but it’s clear that while expensive, fans are adoring a bit more representation for Super Earth and Democracy.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.