Hearthstone update 24.2.2 patch notes: Hunter & Druid nerfs, Battlegrounds changes

Hearthstone 24.2.2 hotfix patch notes include big changes to Druid and Hunter as well as a handful of powerful neutral minions, as well as balance updates to Battlegrounds.

Hearthstone has gotten a handful of patch updates since the card game’s latest expansion Murder at Castle Nathria dropped.

These patches have attempted to curtail some of the more powerful standard decks like wild seed Hunter and Imp Warlock, as well as provide a balanced playing field to the popular Battlegrounds mode.

With patch 24.2.2, there are some big changes to some of the most popular decks in the game.

Standard Card Updates

Wildheart Guff

Old: Battlecry and Hero Power granted full mana crystals.New: Battlecry and Hero Power grant empty mana crystals.

Edwin, Defias Kingpin

Old: [Costs 3] 3 Attack, 3 HealthNew: [Costs 4] 4 Attack, 4 Health

Arcane Burst (Magister Dawngrasp’s Hero Power)

Old: Deal 2 damage. Honorable Kill: Gain +2 damage.New: Deal 2 damage. Honorable Kill: Gain +1 damage.

Nightcloak Sanctum

Old: 3 DurabilityNew: 2 Durability

Defend the Dwarven District (the first stage of the Hunter Questline)

Old: Deal damage with 2 spells.New: Deal damage with 3 spells.

Kael’thas Sinstrider

Old: [Costs 6]New: [Costs 8]

Smothering Starfish

Old: [Costs 3]New: [Costs 4]

School Teacher

Old: 4 Attack, 3 Health New: 4 Attack, 4 Health

Alliance Bannerman

Old: 2 Attack, 1 HealthNew: 2 Attack, 2 Health

Blizzard Entertainment Murder at Castle Nathria is Hearthstone’s latest expansion.

Battleground Updates

Hero Changes

Toggwaggle – Perfect Crime

Old: 9 GoldNew: 10 Gold

Minion Changes

Nether Drake

Old: 5 HealthNew: 4 Health

Legion Overseer

Old: Minions in Bob’s Tavern have +2/+2.New: Minions in Bob’s Tavern have +2/+1.

Amber Guardian

Old: Start of Combat: Give another friendly Dragon +3/+3 and Divine Shield.New: Start of Combat: Give another friendly Dragon +2/+2 and Divine Shield.

Lava Lurker

Old: 2 Attack, 4 HealthNew: 2 Attack, 5 Health

Party Elemental

Old: 3 Attack, 2 HealthNew: 4 Attack, 2 Health

Yo-Ho-Ogre

Old: 3 Attack, 5 HealthNew: 3 Attack, 6 Health

Quest and Quest Reward Changes

Track the Footprints

Old: Have Bob’s Tavern Refreshed 10 times.New: Have Bob’s Tavern Refreshed 9 times.

Follow the Money

Old: Spend 30 Gold.New: Spend 33 Gold.

Reenact the Murder

Old: Have 18 friendly minions die.New: Have 19 friendly minions die.

Reward text adjustments:

Tiny Henchman

Old: At the end of your turn, give +2/+2 to 3 friendly minions of Tier 3 or lower.New: At the end of your turn, give +3/+3 to 3 friendly minions of Tier 3 or lower.

Alter Ego

Old: Even Tier minions in Bob’s Tavern have +6/+6. (Swaps to Odd next turn!)New: Even Tier minions in Bob’s Tavern have +7/+7. (Swaps to Odd next turn!)

Staff of Origination

Old: Start of Combat: Give your minions +15/+15.New: Start of Combat: Give your minions +12/+12.

Reward difficulty adjustments:

Teal Tiger Sapphire, Snicker Snacks, and Red Hand were made generally easier to earn. The Smoking Gun, Mirror Shield, and Stolen Gold were made generally harder to earn.

Duels Updates

Hero Power Updates

No Guts, No Glory

Old: 1 ManaNew: 2 Mana

War Commands

Old: 2 ManaNew: 3 Mana

Dino Tracking

Old: Passive Hero Power. At the start of your turn, Discover which card you draw.New: [2 Mana] Discover a card from your deck.

Frost Shards

Old: 1 ManaNew: 2 Mana

Signature Treasure Changes:

Gift of the Heart

Old: [5 Mana] Gain 4 empty mana crystals. Allied: Druid.New: [6 Mana] Gain 3 empty mana crystals. Allied: Druid.

Traktamer Aelessa

Old: 2 ManaNew: 3 Mana

Magister Unchained

Old: 2 ManaNew: 3 Mana

Sr. Excavator

Old: Draw 3 cards. Any minions you draw cost (4) less.New: Draw 2 cards. Any minions you draw cost (2) less.

Shadow Word: Void

Old: 4 ManaNew: 5 Mana

Elemental Chaos

Old: 6 ManaNew: 8 Mana

Green Tortollan Shell

Old: 1 ManaNew: 2 Mana

Safe Harbor

Old: 2 ManaNew: 5 Mana

Scales of Justice

Old: 6 ManaNew: 8 Mana

Warden’s Insight

Old: 3 ManaNew: 4 Mana

Marvelous Mycelium

Old: Discover a Choose One card. It has both effects combined. Shuffle this card into your deck.New: Discover a Choose One card, then shuffle it into your deck. It has both effects combined. Repeat 3 times.

Passive Treasure Changes:

Arctic Armor

Old: Whenever you Freeze an enemy, gain 1 Armor.New: After the first time you Freeze an enemy each turn, gain 1 Armor.

Forgotten Depths

Old: At the start of game, put 3 Colossal minions on the bottom of your deck. They cost (3) less.New: At the start of the game, put 2 Colossal minions on the bottom of your deck.

Wither the Weak

Old: After you cast a Fel spell, deal 2 damage to the lowest-Health enemy.New: After you cast a Fel spell, deal 1 damage to the lowest-Health enemy.

Potion of Sparking

Old: After a friendly Rush minion attacks an enemy minion, deal 1 damage to adjacent enemy minions.New: After a friendly Rush minion attacks an enemy minion, deal 1 damage to a random adjacent enemy minion.

Freeze Solid

Old: Whenever damage is dealt to a Frozen enemy, double it.New: Whenever damage is dealt to a Frozen enemy, deal 1 more.

Glacial Downpour

Old: At the end of your turn, summon a 3/6 Water Elemental if you’ve cast a Frost spell this turn.New: At the end of your turn, summon a 2/1 Ice Shard if you’ve cast a Frost spell this turn.

Special Delivery

Old: After you play a Rush minion, summon a copy with 1 Health.New: After you play your first Rush minion in a turn, summon a copy with 1 Health.

Cookie’s Ladle

Moved from Pool 1 to Pool 2.

Oops, All Spells!

Removed from all Passive treasure pools.

Party Replacement

Removed from all Passive treasure pools.

Bug Fixes and Game Improvements

Battlegrounds: Added a cap to the Sort It All Out and Unmask the Culprits Quests, limiting the top-end requirements needed in order to complete the Quest. Battlegrounds: Fixed a bug where Lich Baz’hial’s Hero Power could not be used if your hand was full. Battlegrounds: Fixed a bug where Kael’thas’s Verdant Spheres would not give a buff if the minion was Magnetized.