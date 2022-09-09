Hearthstone update 24.2.2 patch notes: Hunter & Druid nerfs, Battlegrounds changes

Hearthstone 24.2.2 hotfix patch notes include big changes to Druid and Hunter as well as a handful of powerful neutral minions, as well as balance updates to Battlegrounds.
Hearthstone has gotten a handful of patch updates since the card game’s latest expansion Murder at Castle Nathria dropped.
These patches have attempted to curtail some of the more powerful standard decks like wild seed Hunter and Imp Warlock, as well as provide a balanced playing field to the popular Battlegrounds mode.
With patch 24.2.2, there are some big changes to some of the most popular decks in the game.
Hearthstone update 24.2.2 patch notes
Standard Card Updates
Wildheart Guff
Old: Battlecry and Hero Power granted full mana crystals.New: Battlecry and Hero Power grant empty mana crystals.
Edwin, Defias Kingpin
Old: [Costs 3] 3 Attack, 3 HealthNew: [Costs 4] 4 Attack, 4 Health
Arcane Burst (Magister Dawngrasp’s Hero Power)
Old: Deal 2 damage. Honorable Kill: Gain +2 damage.New: Deal 2 damage. Honorable Kill: Gain +1 damage.
Nightcloak Sanctum
Old: 3 DurabilityNew: 2 Durability
Defend the Dwarven District (the first stage of the Hunter Questline)
Old: Deal damage with 2 spells.New: Deal damage with 3 spells.
Kael’thas Sinstrider
Old: [Costs 6]New: [Costs 8]
Smothering Starfish
Old: [Costs 3]New: [Costs 4]
School Teacher
Old: 4 Attack, 3 HealthNew: 4 Attack, 4 Health
Alliance Bannerman
Old: 2 Attack, 1 HealthNew: 2 Attack, 2 Health
Battleground Updates
Hero Changes
Toggwaggle – Perfect Crime
Old: 9 GoldNew: 10 Gold
Minion Changes
Nether Drake
Old: 5 HealthNew: 4 Health
Legion Overseer
Old: Minions in Bob’s Tavern have +2/+2.New: Minions in Bob’s Tavern have +2/+1.
Amber Guardian
Old: Start of Combat: Give another friendly Dragon +3/+3 and Divine Shield.New: Start of Combat: Give another friendly Dragon +2/+2 and Divine Shield.
Lava Lurker
Old: 2 Attack, 4 HealthNew: 2 Attack, 5 Health
Party Elemental
Old: 3 Attack, 2 HealthNew: 4 Attack, 2 Health
Yo-Ho-Ogre
Old: 3 Attack, 5 HealthNew: 3 Attack, 6 Health
Quest and Quest Reward Changes
Track the Footprints
Old: Have Bob’s Tavern Refreshed 10 times.New: Have Bob’s Tavern Refreshed 9 times.
Follow the Money
Old: Spend 30 Gold.New: Spend 33 Gold.
Reenact the Murder
Old: Have 18 friendly minions die.New: Have 19 friendly minions die.
Reward text adjustments:
Tiny Henchman
Old: At the end of your turn, give +2/+2 to 3 friendly minions of Tier 3 or lower.New: At the end of your turn, give +3/+3 to 3 friendly minions of Tier 3 or lower.
Alter Ego
Old: Even Tier minions in Bob’s Tavern have +6/+6. (Swaps to Odd next turn!)New: Even Tier minions in Bob’s Tavern have +7/+7. (Swaps to Odd next turn!)
Staff of Origination
Old: Start of Combat: Give your minions +15/+15.New: Start of Combat: Give your minions +12/+12.
Reward difficulty adjustments:
Teal Tiger Sapphire, Snicker Snacks, and Red Hand were made generally easier to earn.The Smoking Gun, Mirror Shield, and Stolen Gold were made generally harder to earn.
Duels Updates
Hero Power Updates
No Guts, No Glory
Old: 1 ManaNew: 2 Mana
War Commands
Old: 2 ManaNew: 3 Mana
Dino Tracking
Old: Passive Hero Power. At the start of your turn, Discover which card you draw.New: [2 Mana] Discover a card from your deck.
Frost Shards
Old: 1 ManaNew: 2 Mana
Signature Treasure Changes:
Gift of the Heart
Old: [5 Mana] Gain 4 empty mana crystals. Allied: Druid.New: [6 Mana] Gain 3 empty mana crystals. Allied: Druid.
Traktamer Aelessa
Old: 2 ManaNew: 3 Mana
Magister Unchained
Old: 2 ManaNew: 3 Mana
Sr. Excavator
Old: Draw 3 cards. Any minions you draw cost (4) less.New: Draw 2 cards. Any minions you draw cost (2) less.
Shadow Word: Void
Old: 4 ManaNew: 5 Mana
Elemental Chaos
Old: 6 ManaNew: 8 Mana
Green Tortollan Shell
Old: 1 ManaNew: 2 Mana
Safe Harbor
Old: 2 ManaNew: 5 Mana
Scales of Justice
Old: 6 ManaNew: 8 Mana
Warden’s Insight
Old: 3 ManaNew: 4 Mana
Marvelous Mycelium
Old: Discover a Choose One card. It has both effects combined. Shuffle this card into your deck.New: Discover a Choose One card, then shuffle it into your deck. It has both effects combined. Repeat 3 times.
Passive Treasure Changes:
Arctic Armor
Old: Whenever you Freeze an enemy, gain 1 Armor.New: After the first time you Freeze an enemy each turn, gain 1 Armor.
Forgotten Depths
Old: At the start of game, put 3 Colossal minions on the bottom of your deck. They cost (3) less.New: At the start of the game, put 2 Colossal minions on the bottom of your deck.
Wither the Weak
Old: After you cast a Fel spell, deal 2 damage to the lowest-Health enemy.New: After you cast a Fel spell, deal 1 damage to the lowest-Health enemy.
Potion of Sparking
Old: After a friendly Rush minion attacks an enemy minion, deal 1 damage to adjacent enemy minions.New: After a friendly Rush minion attacks an enemy minion, deal 1 damage to a random adjacent enemy minion.
Freeze Solid
Old: Whenever damage is dealt to a Frozen enemy, double it.New: Whenever damage is dealt to a Frozen enemy, deal 1 more.
Glacial Downpour
Old: At the end of your turn, summon a 3/6 Water Elemental if you’ve cast a Frost spell this turn.New: At the end of your turn, summon a 2/1 Ice Shard if you’ve cast a Frost spell this turn.
Special Delivery
Old: After you play a Rush minion, summon a copy with 1 Health.New: After you play your first Rush minion in a turn, summon a copy with 1 Health.
Cookie’s Ladle
Moved from Pool 1 to Pool 2.
Oops, All Spells!
Removed from all Passive treasure pools.
Party Replacement
Removed from all Passive treasure pools.
Bug Fixes and Game Improvements
Battlegrounds: Added a cap to the Sort It All Out and Unmask the Culprits Quests, limiting the top-end requirements needed in order to complete the Quest.Battlegrounds: Fixed a bug where Lich Baz’hial’s Hero Power could not be used if your hand was full.Battlegrounds: Fixed a bug where Kael’thas’s Verdant Spheres would not give a buff if the minion was Magnetized.