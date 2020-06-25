KiLLa urges amateur CoD players to switch to Halo Infinite

The 2013 Call of Duty world champion Adam ‘KiLLa’ Sloss has urged amateur Call of Duty players to “jump ship” to Halo Infinite when it arrives at the tail end of 2020.

KiLLa has had his fair share of highs and lows in the Call of Duty world, from winning the first-ever World Championship tournament in 2013 to struggling to find consistent teams or placements in recent years.

Now, though, he’s put out a call to amateur CoD players hoping to make their mark on the Call of Duty League, urging them to “jump ship” and pick up Halo Infinite before it’s too late.

The CDL is currently in its inaugural season and is powering through the current global health crisis, having launched with twelve teams that each paid upwards of $25m for a place in the league.

Halo, on the other hand, has seemed to be slowly struggling in recent years, with the dizzying heights of Halo 2 and 3 not quite being replicated in the esports scene for some time.

During a discussion with some amateur players on June 24, Sloss was brutally honest about his thoughts on the CDL.

“There’s no chance any franchise will buy into cod after no ranked for a whole year,” he said. “There's no return for franchises and investors, it would be stupid to buy. I’m not even educated in business like others and I know it’s a flawed system.”

He went on to add that “Microsoft is backing” Halo Infinite when it comes out with a “$500 million budget,” adding that it’s “time to jump ship before it’s too late and you’re part of a failed experiment.”

Minnesota RØKKR’s Justin ‘Silly’ Fargo-Palmer responded to KiLLa, saying that “The CDL should look more appealing” and that he is “sure the rumored teams that were planning on getting in last year aren’t going to chalk it now,” which looks promising for both the league and the players who haven’t quite made the cut.

Of course, it’s hard to tell what will come of next season for either Halo or Call of Duty. By all means, CoD seems to be having more success as an esport, but with the impending release of Black Ops Cold War and Halo Infinite, it’s very possible that we see Halo start to rear its head once more.