New Gears of War game in development according to job listings

Job listings for developer The Coalition show the studio is staffing up to enter production on a new Gears of War game.

The last mainline Gear of War entry, Gears 5, launched in 2019. Since then, The Coalition has yet to formally announce what it will produce next.

But rumors suggest Xbox does have at least one major project in the works for the series. It will allegedly come in the form of a Gears of War remaster collection, akin to the Master Chief Collection that featured a total of six Halo experiences.

And it appears Xbox has even more Gears-centric adventures planned if a recent job listing is anything to go by.

Job posting hints at new Gears of War game from The Coalition

Postings on The Coalition’s website show the studio is in the market to hire for several senior roles, including a Senior Environment Artist, Tools Engineer, and Multiplayer Designer.

Write-ups for several listings state the development team’s current objective of “forge the future of the [Gears of War] IP…”

When taking the full list of vacant roles into consideration, it’s clear the group is ramping up development on a new game.

This all aligns with claims from journalist Jeff Grubb who reported in February that the Canadian studio had transitioned to another Gears title after canceling two unannounced games. Such change came amid Microsoft layoffs that affected teams such as 343 Industries, Bethesda, and The Coalition.

In addition, Gears of War veteran Joshua Ortega teased his return to the series just last week in a Twitter post. When Microsoft and The Coalition plan on officially lifting the lid presently remains a mystery.