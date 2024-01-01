WoW players call for more 10-man raids in Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft: Season of Discovery has changed a lot about the original Vanilla formula, and players want to see one of the major new additions appear a lot more often in the later phases of the game.

There was plenty of new content for players to sink their teeth into during the first phase of Season of Discovery. Chief among these was the new 10-man raid adaptation of the beloved Blackfathom Deeps dungeon.

Though raids are perhaps more associated with their 25-man and 40-man versions, 10-man has always proved popular thanks to the comparatively easy to organise group size. The developer likely also felt it to be a more appropriate size given that BFD is an adaptation of an existing dungeon and players are currently maxed out at level 25.

Now, players are calling for it to become the standard moving forward for Season of Discovery.

WoW Season of Discovery players see 10-man raids as the way forward

In a post on Reddit, one player expressed the enjoyment they have had from the 10-man Blackfathom Deeps raid.

Not only does the player want to see future adaptations and raid experiences take on the same form as BFD, they also want to see the existing endgame experiences like Molten Core scaled back to the same scope.

Many were quick to agree, with one saying: “Yea I have zero desire to fill a 40 man team anymore. Too many conflicting personalities and not enough loot to satiate them all.”

Others were looking for fair compromise between the different sizes. One said: “I’d honestly like a mix. There are pros and cons to all sizes imo. 10-mans are super easy and relaxing, but not having “real” raids barely makes it feel like you’re playing in a guild which I really miss.”

Blizzard’s plans for the next phase of raiding in Season of Discovery is unclear but it’s difficult to see why they would stray from a winning formula. With the next phase set to arrive within the next two months, players won’t have long to wait to find out.

