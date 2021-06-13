E3 2021: Back 4 Blood coming this October to Xbox Game Pass - Dexerto

The creators of the original Left 4 Dead series are back with a new entry called Back 4 Blood, and it now has a release date and a new gameplay trailer!

It will release on October 12, 2021.

Playable on day one for Xbox Game Pass owners.

It features a flurry of zombies that pay homage to the original Left 4 Dead games.

While Warner Bros was not set to announce Back 4 Blood news until later in the day on June 13, Xbox took the helm for showcasing a new trailer for the upcoming zombie survival game.

Based on the Left 4 Dead series, with an ample amount of developers from these games taking the reign once again, it promises to be a love letter to fans of the series.

You can check out the brand new trailer for Back 4 Blood down below that was showed off at E3 2021.

