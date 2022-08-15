Marvel’s Spider-Man co-op mode leaked by PC port

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered contains the remnants of a canceled co-op mode, as players speculate its appearance in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Insomniac Games struck gold with Marvel’s Spider-Man, which has continued to elicit astounding success since its release in 2018. While the title was originally a PlayStation exclusive, the spectacular Spider-Man adventure is now available for PC players.

Naturally, curious players have dove into the game’s files to unearth the remains of older content, leading to the discovery of a co-op mode that was unincluded in the main game.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 could feature co-op, despite dev’s denial

PC modder @dniwetamp on Twitter discovered lines of code within the recent PC remaster that pertain directly to unseen multiplayer modes.

It seems that Insomniac Games had experimented with co-op modes that may have seen players compete against each other, while also exploring New York City. A message prompts such as “Peter Parker Is The Superior Spider-Man” or “Miles Morales Is The Superior Spider-Man” suggest elements of PVP.

More importantly, one line of code reads “If set and in co-op, Character2 will see this text.”

References to “Red” and “Blue” teams are seen too, which are contained in the section “multiplayer/mp_spiderman_milesmorales/mp_spiderman_milesmorales.model.”

Both Marvel’s Spider-Man and its spin-off, Miles Morales, had no multiplayer modes upon release. However, when Insomniac Games revealed that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 would feature both of the web slingers, players were certain that co-op features would be implemented in the game.

With both games working off of the same engine, it is possible that the developers were testing out the co-op mode for the sequel, leaving traces behind of their experiments.

At the time of the sequel’s announcement in September 2021, the developers stated on a PlayStation blog that they were thrilled to “continue the journey of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales in their most epic single-player adventure yet.”

Insomniac Games have remained tight lipped about the upcoming sequel, though it is entirely possible that their stance on co-op has changed over the course of development.