Man goes viral after saving his PlayStation 5 during Morocco earthquake

A man affected by the earthquakes in Morocco has gone viral for saving one of the things he values most amid the tragedy: a PlayStation 5.

Morocco was hit by a 6.8 magnitude earthquake, one that quickly ravaged the country and caused many to lose their homes, workplaces, or even their lives.

Unlike most other natural disasters, earthquakes come without warning, leaving people little to no time to grab what’s most important to them.

This led to a photo of a man captured in the immediate aftermath going viral, one that depicts him holding onto a PlayStation 5 and nothing else.

Man saves his PS5 amid chaos in Moroccan earthquake

As time has gone on, video games have grown drastically in both popularity and quality. The market is massive, and there’s no sign of it stopping any time soon as one of the world’s most popular forms of entertainment.

Some stick to multiplayer games to spend time with their friends and reach the peak of competition. Others like to enjoy single player, story-driven games that tell an enthralling story with engaging gameplay. But fans of both really value those experiences.

One man in Morocco valued his PS5 enough to save it as he escaped the earthquake and got outside. No shoes, no shirt, just a man and his PlayStation.

The viral image has evoked mixed emotions. While there are those who lamented the tragedy and wished the best for those affected by the earthquake in Morocco, others rallied behind this man who saved his console.

“A man and his most prized possession cannot be separated.” said one Twitter user. Meanwhile, others spotted something that was missing.

“And I would do the same, does my guy have his controller though??” He may have only had time to grab the console, leaving it unplayable until he gets a replacement controller.

While the events of this quake are undoubtedly tragic, seeing a man’s passion for gaming lead him to value his console above all else has certainly struck a chord with many as the image has gone viral.