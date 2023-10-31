LEGO Batman Technic Batmobile and Batcycle selling for historic lowest-ever prices

LEGO Technic sets based on The Batman are selling for their lowest-ever prices today.

Amazon’s LEGO deals are currently offering the historic lowest-ever prices on the LEGO Technic Batmobile and the LEGO Technic Batcycle as featured in The Batman movie. Don’t miss your chance to get some of the best LEGO Technic sets for an unbeatable price today.

You can pick up the LEGO Technic The Batman Batmobile for only $79.99 (was $100) for 20% off the MSRP. Specifically, that’s a full $20 knocked off the sticker price, and the historic lowest-ever price on this incredibly detailed and fierce-looking ride as found in the feature film.

While it’s not the first time the LEGO Technic The Batman Batmobile set has been at this price point, it’s a rate yet to be beaten. In the summer months just gone it was retailing for around the $100 mark, so you’re getting an extra $10 off here. This is an incredible opportunity to get one of the best LEGO sets for comic fans for less.

LEGO

The LEGO Technic Batmobile is one of our favorite-ever sets for its stunning granular details. Not only do you build the mighty engine block, but the vehicle features functional suspension, genuine steering, lighting for under the hood, and brakes. What’s more, it’s a set rated for ages 10 and up, so it’s perfect for kids, teens, and adults who can’t get enough of the Caped Crusader.

With that said, Bats’ car is only one side of the story. That’s because the LEGO Technic The Batman Batcycle is also selling for its lowest-ever price, too. You can pick up the Dark Knight’s bike for only $39.99 (was $50) for 20% (that’s $10) off the MSRP. It’s a rate that’s been around for a while, but a price that hasn’t been surpassed yet.

The Batcycle is featured prominently in The Batman with Bruce Wayne using it for night stalking when in disguise and when suited up. There’s realistic steering and handling as well as working suspension and a drive chain that hooks up to the engine on the rear wheel for unparalleled immersion.

While still new to the role, Robert Pattinson can easily be considered one of the best Batman actors to ever don the cape and cowl, and the film stands strong as one of the best ever made. The Batman is beloved for its darker, grittier tone than even the Tim Burton and Christopher Nolan movies, making it ideal for Halloween viewing.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.