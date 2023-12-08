Gaming

Jurassic Park: Survival announced at The Game Awards 2023

A new Jurassic Park game was announced at the Game Awards 2023, a first-person action titled Jurassic Park: Survival.

Jurassic Park is easily one of the most well-known series that has instilled itself into popular culture. Isla Nublar has been the home of many dinosaurs since the release of the film in 1993.

Now a new Jurassic Park game that’s ’65 million years in the making’ has been announced at The Game Awards 2023.

Jurassic Park: Survival sees players take on the role of an InGen scientist who was unable to evacuate the remote island, discovering a never-before-told story in a single-player action-adventure game.

