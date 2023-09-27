NFL star Joe Burrow celebrates Smash Ultimate by putting his mains on custom hoodie

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow recently shared an Instagram video showing off his new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate hoodie.

Joe Burrow has shared his love of Super Smash Bros. in the past. Earlier this year, the Cincinnati Bengals player noted ahead of an AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs that he’d spent the flight to Kansas playing Smash Ultimate.

He told reporters: “We play [Super Smash Bros.] on the flight every now and again, that’s fun.” The 26-year-old QB then went on to name Ness as his favorite character.

Article continues after ad

“I’m a Ness main,” he said, followed by silence from the room. “Nobody knows what that means, that’s okay. That’s some nerd stuff around here.” Notably, another of Burrow’s favorite Smash characters has received a bit of love in a recent Instagram post.

Article continues after ad

Joe Burrow shows love for Smash Ultimate with custom hoodie

An Instagram video on Joe Burrow’s official page highlights his new hoodie. It’s no ordinary sweatshirt, however. Instead, the hoodie in question is of a custom variety, white in the middle with handmade tapestry on both sleeves.

Article continues after ad

The right sleeve depicts Smash Bros. and Pokémon character Incineroar, with Burrow’s caption for the video stating: “Incineroar is my best character.” At the very start of the video, viewers can see that Ness is positioned on the hoodie’s left sleeve.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joeyb_9)

As one would expect, fans in the Smash Bros. subreddit are loving Joe Burrow’s Smash Ultimate-inspired fit. Someone said of the Bengals’ victory against the Rams on September 25, “That’s why he won last night. Incineroar superiority.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“This guy rules,” another person wrote in a different Reddit thread. Naturally, others seem far more focused on figuring out where Burrow purchased the Smash Bros. hoodie.

One person found the AceRetroGrade account on Instagram, which seems to be the jacket’s source of origin. The clothing store’s website has a custom section, allowing shoppers to select custom sleeves for hoodies, sweatshirts, and Nike jackets.

If nothing else, Joe Burrow’s Smash fandom has likely inspired a wardrobe expansion for a number of fellow fans.