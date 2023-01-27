Joe Burrow reveals his favorite Smash Ultimate character

Cincinnati Bengal star quarterback Joe Burrow admitted to playing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, begging the question… Who’s his favorite character?

NFL stars have been known to play video games in their spare time. Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreke Hill spoke about playing Warzone 2, and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray became a big name in the Call of Duty Twitch scene.

Burrow shocked fans by labeling Star Wars Battlefront as his favorite game to play in 2023 so far. The Battlefront franchise boasts a passionate fan base despite mixed reviews for the two most recent series entries. Another series with a loyal fan base is Super Smash Bros.

‘Joe Shiesty’ opened up about the Bengals bonding over the Nintendo classic on plane rides to away games.

Joe Burrow shares his Smash Ultimate main

Nintendo Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s key art shows many of the iconic characters ready for battle.

Cincinnati Bengals beat reporter Ben Baby made Burrow spill the beans on his Smash Bros fandom.

On Saturday night flights to road games, the star quarterback said he usually plays Smash Ultimate because his film work is usually wrapped up.

When asked who he plays with, Burrow responded: “I’m a Ness main.”

Ness is a fan-favorite character, and his PK fire ability has broken more than a fair share of controllers.

The Bengals travel to Kansas City to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in the AFC Championship game. Burrow is 3-0 in his career against Mahomes and dashed Kans City’s playoff hopes in the very same matchup last season.

As Burrow prepares to play in one of the most hostile environments in sports once again, with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, who knew relaxing with a game of Smash Ultimate would be his secret to staying cool in the pocket?