How to get new Oreo-themed Xbox content in Halo Infinite, Forza 5, Sea of Thieves & more

Microsoft is beginning 2023 with a new Oreo promotion, offering up some exclusive gaming content for Xbox users. For those interested, here’s how you can get your hands on some of the prizes and in-game cosmetics items that are up for grabs.

As part of a new promotion, Xbox is partnering with Oreo. The deal gives gamers the chance to unlock some brand-new in-game skins, armor packs, and more for some of Microsoft’s biggest exclusives. The likes of Halo Infinite, Forze 5, and Sea of Thieves all included.

The cosmetics are white and blue themed keeping in theme with the color scheme of the Oreo brand and logo. For those wanting to know how you can get your hands on these exclusives, here’s a step-by-step guide on what you need to do in order to unlock the Oreo-themed Xbox skins.

Article continues after ad

How to unlock the Oreo-themed Xbox cosmetics and prizes

Microsoft Gamers are able to unlock a new blue and white skin in Forza 5.

The announcement blog made by Microsoft breaks down what you need to do if you want to unlock this limited edition Oreo-inspired content. Please not,e however, this promotion is only running in Europe and is only accessible in 22 countries across the area.

As written in the blog post, “Oreo will be releasing special edition packs with multiple new cookie designs, bringing together the iconography of Xbox with the deliciousness of Oreo. These limited-edition cookies will bear the Xbox logo, as well as the iconic A, B, X, and Y controller buttons alongside a directional arrow.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Microsoft Set sail in Sea of Thieves with an Oreo-themed ship.

Those who purchase special Xbox-themed Oreo packets will then be able to scan “the Oreo Xbox Special Edition cookies and by cracking exclusive cookie combinations, inspired by the cheat codes hidden in games throughout history, fans can unlock a range of prizes.”

Article continues after ad

As part of the promotion, gamers are also able to win Oreo-themed Xbox hardware, Live memberships, and other prizes such as experiences. The promotion is running throughout January 2023 until stocks last.

For all the latest gaming news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.