How SonicFox's Unique Style Made Them a Fighting Game Icon

Dominique 'SonicFox' McLean is arguably the most recognizable figure in fighting games, a multi-game champion across games like Injustice, Skull Girls, and Mortal Kombat.

From topping the earnings charts for fighting game players to winning player of the year awards, SonicFox has truly conquered the FGC. But what exactly has allowed them to become such an iconic and dominant player?

McLean started off as mostly an NRS player and so was written off by people who played other games when they tried to crossover into other titles. After a strong start in Skull Girls, they did manage to branch off into Dragonball FighterZ and Injustice.

SonicFox has stated that a big reason as to why they are able to be so dominant in the FGC is that they are well-practiced in rhythm games and this leads to them being able to switch up and match someone's tempo pretty easily.

In this video, we take a dive into the various elements that make up SonicFox's unique style, from his mastery of rhythm to his incredible adaptability.