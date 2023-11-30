Dragon Ball FighterZ finally tests feature fans have wanted for years

Dragon Ball FighterZ, the fan-favorite fighting game is finally testing out a long-awaited feature that fans have waited for ages. The developers have introduced a public beta test where they are testing out the highly requested “Rollback Netcode” feature.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is quite possibly one of the most exciting fighting games out there. The anime fighter is comprised of all the popular characters from the Dragon Ball universe in combination with flashy moves, long combo strings, breathtaking visuals, and nail-biting matches.

Unfortunately, all the good parts of the game were overshadowed by the fact that it lacked something named “Rollback Netcode”. As it happens, the developers are finally testing out this feature in the form of a beta and are looking to implement it permanently in the coming days.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is finally ready to introduce Rollback Netcode

The Rollback Netcode feature was first announced in EVO 2022 for Dragon Ball FighterZ. However, fans were left waiting for long as the developers went silent on the entire idea. On November 27, 2023, good news finally arrived as the producer of Dragon Ball FighterZ, Tomoko Hiroki announced a public beta test for the game.

This public beta test will run from November 30, 2023, to December 10, 2023, on Steam. During this time, the developers will test out the Rollback Netcode feature for the game. This is massive news since this could resurrect Dragon Ball FighterZ once again.

There is no doubt that this game is quite popular in the Fighting Game Community (FGC). The lack of a Rollback Netcode feature is what stopped potential players from sticking with the game. However, with the feature becoming a reality soon, the game is bound to have an influx of players.

In case you are unaware, Rollback Netcode is a feature that seeks to eliminate lag in fighting games. It is a common feature in almost every modern fighting game title and is soon to be introduced in Dragon Ball FighterZ.