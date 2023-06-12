Skull and Bones: How to register for closed beta

The 2023 Ubisoft Forward has announced a closed beta period for Skull and Bones. Here’s how to register.

Ubisoft Singapore began development on Skull and Bones over a decade ago. Since then, the studio has delayed the swashbuckling title seven times. Recently, prospective players gained a little hope following Skull and Bones’ Ubisoft Forward appearance.

Originally, Ubisoft planned Skull and Bones as an expansion of Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag before it became an independent game. However, production hit a few significant delays amid Ubisoft canceling several games.

Ubisoft confirmed Skull and Bones was still an actual game by announcing its closed beta at 2023’s Forward event. Here’s how to sign up to gain access.

How to register for Skull and Bones’ closed beta

The Skull and Bones closed beta period will occur from August 25 to August 28, 2023. It will be available through Ubisoft Connect on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S. Watch the featured trailer for more Skull and Bones footage to see if it convinces you to register.

You can sign up for the closed beta by visiting Ubisoft’s website. First, choose your preferred platform and log in to your Ubisoft account. At the time of writing, it doesn’t seem players need to purchase anything to access the closed beta.

Ubisoft first announced Skull and Bones at the 2017 E3 Press Conference. The title received its first gameplay footage in July 2022. Consequently, some people mocked Skull and Bones for looking like an Elden Ring meme.

While Skull and Bones received a closed beta period, a specific release date remains unknown. However, you can likely expect it to launch before March 31, 2024, during the current fiscal year. That is if Ubisoft doesn’t delay Skull and Bones for the eighth time.

So now you can register for Skull and Bones’ closed beta. Stay updated with our coverage to learn the game’s official release date.