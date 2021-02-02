 EA SPORTS is bringing back College Football game but it won’t be called NCAA - Dexerto
EA SPORTS is bringing back College Football game but it won’t be called NCAA

Published: 2/Feb/2021 18:04

by Bill Cooney
EA Sports College Football
EA Sports

EA Sports

EA SPORTS announced they’re bringing back their popular College Football series — but without support from the collegiate sport’s governing body, the NCAA.

It’s been almost a decade since the last time EA SPORTS released a video game for college-level football, with that final installment being NCAA Football 2014, and now it seems a new one is on the way.

EA announced the news on February 2 with a tease and press release for their new “College Football” game, but before you get too excited to strap on the pads this year, we may have a bit to wait.

In the release, the publisher said “Development of EA SPORTS College Football is just underway,” but did not mention any kind of release date.

Since the original “NCAA Football” series was shelved after EA was hit with lawsuit over player likenesses, it’s no surprise that this new game won’t feature any “student-athlete names, images, or likenesses,” although EA did promise that they’re “continuing to watch those developments closely.”

While we may not have a release date or any other concrete details about the game, such as if it’s a one-off release or will be another full-on series, but it’s clear plenty of people are excited about College Football’s return to the world of video games.

Fortnite

How to use Fortnite black & white Superhero skins after 15.30 update

Published: 2/Feb/2021 20:39

by Tanner Pierce
Epic Games

Despite Epic Games confirming that the black and white superhero skins, which some had called “pay-to-win” due to their low visibility, would be fixed with the v15.30 update, there’s still a way to make your character look like they did before.

Ever since their release in-game, Fortnite fans have been complaining about the custom superhero skins as they gave the owners the ability to be completely black (or completely white), which in-turn caused visibility problems for enemy players.

Before the release of v15.30, Epic confirmed that they would be fixing the issue in that update, claiming that players would no longer be able to make their characters that way.

Now that the update is here, while the lighting has been changed around the map, some have already discovered a workaround in order to get your superhero skin how it was pre-patch.

Epic Games
The custom superhero skins were causing trouble for some players due to the fact that they were hardly visible.

How to use the all black and white OP superhero skins in Fortnite

Given the fact that it’s not supposed to work anymore, getting the skins to be all black or all white is a bit complicated now that update 15.30 is out in the wild. That being said, thanks to Twitter user GlitchKing15, we now know the steps you need to take in order to get it to work.

  1. Equip the Custom Superhero skin
  2. Select “Edit Style”
  3. Tab over to “Primary Suit Style”
  4. Select either Black or White
  5. Tab over to “Secondary Suit Style”
  6. Select the last color on the list that looks like an extremely dark blue
  7. Select “Save and Exit”
  8. Select “Edit Style” once again
  9. Tab over to “Secondary Suit Style”
  10. Select the Black or White color that has the “exclamation” sign over it.
  11. Tab back over to “Primary Suit Style” and repeat step 10.
  12. Select “Save and Exit” once more

Here’s a visual guide of the steps above, completed in-game:

Overall, the method is a bit complicated to pull off, especially compared to how it was before – now that you have to go back and forth between screens in order to do it, but it does seem to work.

It is worth pointing out that the skins are not supposed to operate this way and Epic will almost certainly be fixing this issue in the near future, so don’t be disappointed if this stops working after a while.

Until then, however, enjoy your OP skins.