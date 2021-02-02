EA SPORTS is bringing back College Football game but it won’t be called NCAA - Dexerto

EA SPORTS announced they’re bringing back their popular College Football series — but without support from the collegiate sport’s governing body, the NCAA.

It’s been almost a decade since the last time EA SPORTS released a video game for college-level football, with that final installment being NCAA Football 2014, and now it seems a new one is on the way.

EA announced the news on February 2 with a tease and press release for their new “College Football” game, but before you get too excited to strap on the pads this year, we may have a bit to wait.

In the release, the publisher said “Development of EA SPORTS College Football is just underway,” but did not mention any kind of release date.

Since the original “NCAA Football” series was shelved after EA was hit with lawsuit over player likenesses, it’s no surprise that this new game won’t feature any “student-athlete names, images, or likenesses,” although EA did promise that they’re “continuing to watch those developments closely.”

While we may not have a release date or any other concrete details about the game, such as if it’s a one-off release or will be another full-on series, but it’s clear plenty of people are excited about College Football’s return to the world of video games.